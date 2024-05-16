Vice President Kamala Harris accepts invitation for summer debate

NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday accepted an invitation from CBS News for a summer debate with her Republican counterpart, but there was no immediate response from former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The Biden reelection campaign said Harris would accept either July 23 or Aug. 13 for what is expected to be the sole vice presidential debate ahead of the fall election.

“We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set,” a Biden campaign official said.

Trump has not yet selected his vice presidential running mate. He is expected to make a pick sometime in the next few weeks, before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in mid-July.

The earlier of the two dates accepted by Harris would be just a few days after the RNC, where Trump is expected to be nominated and introduce his running mate to the nation.

The new debate drama unfolded after both Biden and Trump surprised the political world by abruptly accepting offers for two debates, the first of which is scheduled for CNN on June 27.

A second clash between the two presidential candidates would take place on ABC News on Sept. 10.

Trump has also suggested a third debate on Fox News in October, but Biden says he is only planning to attend two debates.

All the proposed debates dates are much earlier in the political season than previous presidential or vice presidential debates.

Both campaigns apparently want to engage with voters earlier than the post-Labor Day traditional start of the campaign.

Tens of millions of voters are expected to cast ballots before Election Day on Nov. 5, either voting by mail or early in-person voting.

