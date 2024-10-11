Vice President Kamala Harris holds campaign event in Chandler
Vice President Kamala Harris was back in the Valley Thursday after early voting began earlier this week.
Vice President Kamala Harris was back in the Valley Thursday after early voting began earlier this week.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
The CNN anchor also pinpointed the exact moment he sensed a change at his former employer, Fox News.
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president issued an ominous threat to the venerable newspaper.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national carbon price faced a fresh round of fierce political bickering after a spending watchdog stood by his conclusion that most households will be worse off due to the tax. Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Une
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
The Kamala Harris campaign has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding her “60 Minutes” interview after Donald Trump demanded the network apologize for airing two different versions of the Vice President’s response to a question. In a teaser clip released online, which also aired on “Face the Nation” on Oct. 6, Harris provided a lengthy …
The former president melted down over one particular comment from his Democratic rival.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
The Republican vice presidential nominee had belittled an administration effort to convert an auto plant to electric vehicle production.
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
Thousands of “God Bless the USA” Bibles that Donald Trump has been hawking while seeking a return to the White House were printed in China, according to a report.Records show a printing company in the eastern city of Hangzhou shipped almost 120,000 of the books to the U.S. in February and March this year, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. News about the books—which Trump has promoted in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood—comes after the Republican nominee has called for higher
We've seen this kind of thing before, haven't we?
The historian who correctly predicted nine of the ten most recent presidential elections said that any October surprise is a “myth.”
Russia's deputy foreign minister also lashed out at Kyiv's supposed "minions".
Russia's ineffective response to Ukraine's invasion of its Kursk region suggests Vladimir Putin is still ruling with a key flaw.