Vice President Kamala Harris speaking in Phoenix Monday at campaign event
The VP was in the Valley to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. She hosted a campaign event focused on reproductive freedom
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
Jim Jordan (R-OH) has made himself the Republican gadfly attempting to sting Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A. who has secured the first, and so far only, conviction of former president Donald Trump. But now the biter appears to have been bitten–by none other than Bragg. Bragg’s office is taking credit for being part of efforts to have YouTube restrict content that shows people how to build firearms or make illegal modifications that allow them to rapidly fire ammunition on a fully automatic setti
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
TORONTO — Conservative candidate Don Stewart remained hopeful late Monday despite trailing his Liberal opponent in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection where results were extremely slow to come in.
The longtime GOP strategist pointed to a shift that's taken place over the past few weeks — and predicted what will happen next.
Experts called out the callous behavior within the Russian armed forces after drone footage showed a soldier shooting a wounded comrade.
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
NEW YORK (AP) — After months of casting President Joe Biden as a shell of a man incapable of putting two sentences together, Donald Trump has changed his tune days before their first debate.
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) jabbed former President Trump by sharing a video of pop star Taylor Swift’s “sold out crowd.” “Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile. PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like,” Cheney wrote on social media platform X. Cheney reposted a video…
On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who switched districts following her inappropriate behavior at Beetlejuice The Musical and cratering support, will find out if her political career survives the scandal.She goes into the race as the favorite. There’s been little public polling of the primary, but a Kaplan Strategies survey conducted in late May found the congresswoman at 40 percent, with all of her GOP opponents stuck in the single digits. Her name recognition blows away that of the other Republi
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders discussed how the special counsel scrutinized a previously unreported trip the former President Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago weeks before the FBI raid.
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
Already Trump is exploring with ultranationalists how to serve more than one more term. His party should be called MAGA, for they’re not real Republicans, but instead extremists. | Opinion
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
Paula White-Cain says she told Trump that run for the White House would come at a ‘price’