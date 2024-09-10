When is the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz? Here's what to know

The first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is Tuesday night in Philadelphia, leading potential voters to wonder when we will see the vice presidential candidates take the debate stage.

CBS News announced last month that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and GOP Sen. JD Vance of Ohio both agreed to participate in a debate hosted by the network on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

According to CBS News, the network proposed four dates for a debate between the two vice presidential nominees: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. Both campaigns soon agreed to the Oct. 1 date.

"See you on October 1, JD," Walz posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 14.

Vance accepted the Oct. 1 debate the following day, while also proposing a debate for Sept. 18 on CNN. Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris' campaign, told CBS News later that day that Walz will only participate in the Oct. 1 debate.

Here's what to know about the Oct. 1 debate between Walz and Vance, including who is moderating and how to watch.

Who are the moderators for the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate?

The debate will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, the network announced last month.

Where will the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate be held?

The debate is scheduled to occur in New York City, according to CBS News.

How to watch Oct. 1 vice presidential debate

The debate will be hosted by CBS News. More information about a start time and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walz-Vance vice presidential debate 2024: Date, TV channel, moderators