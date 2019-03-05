Vice Studios Scores e-Sports & Street Football Doc Series Via 4K Broadcaster Insight TV

Vice Studios is continuing to expand its third party production division and has scored a pair of commissions from 4K and UHD broadcaster Insight TV.

Vice Studios Benelux is making doc series on street football and e-sports for the international network.

Modern Day Gladiators looks at the culture of e-games and e-leagues, exploring the human stories behind this ever-increasing global trend. It will explore how eSports has entered the mainstream with star players training up to 12 hours a day and playing to sold out arenas. It will also highlight the darker side of gaming addiction and how it’s impacted the community.

It will also launch an as-yet-untitled series looking at the origins of street football. It will explore how the sport has given rise to some of the biggest footballing legends but has also seen a number of players lose their way to distractions and temptations. The show profiles a range of young talented players who have fallen between the cracks of the street pitches and ended up in prison.

Both series will launch this fall.

Stefan Tieleman, Head of Vice Studios, Benelux, said, “We are delighted to be working with Insight TV on two, new original productions. Vice Studios are experts in telling compelling stories that resonate with younger audiences. These two commissions will look at hidden aspects of international, mass sports – allowing us to tap into a global youth audience by offering unique, candid and insightful content.”

“This is an exciting announcement that will enable us to provide viewers around the world with greater availability of authentic content, produced in the highest quality by VICE Studios,” added Arun Maljaars, Director of Content and Channels, Insight TV. “We’re dedicated to offering compelling content based on inspirational characters, highlighting social issues and experiences that are important to younger generations globally. These new shows will tap into gritty, thematic and thought-provoking narratives that will entertain and encourage discussion amongst viewers.”

