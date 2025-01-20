‘A vicious circle’: how the roof blew off Spain’s housing crisis

Sam Jones in Madrid and Stephen Burgen in Barcelona
·7 min read
<span>People protest against mass tourism in Barcelona in June 2024.</span><span>Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP</span>
People protest against mass tourism in Barcelona in June 2024.Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Ciutat Vella, the old city of Barcelona, was once quirky and mysterious.

Now it has become a parody of itself, a place from which the local population has been exiled in the interests of tourism and maturing investments. Doorways have sprouted combination key safes, a telltale sign of an apartment given over to tourist lets. A 100-year-old apothecary and shirtmaker that stood on La Rambla for two centuries have been replaced by shops selling flamenco dolls and ceramic bulls.

Cities across Spain tell a similar story of slow transformation at the hands of property speculation and a boom in tourist flats – of high rents driving out residents and traditional businesses, and of neighbourhood stalwarts ceding to global chains, souvenir shops, burger joints and nail bars.

The statistics that explain Spain’s housing crisis are equally jarring. Rents rose by 80% over the past decade, outpacing wage increases, and a recent Bank of Spain report estimated that almost half of the Spain’s tenants spend 40% of their income on rent and utility bills, compared with an EU average of 27%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis – aggravated by the rising cost of living caused by property speculation and the boom in tourist flats – has become Spaniards’ biggest worry, and the focus of the latest policy duel between the governing socialists and their conservative opponents in the People’s party (PP).

The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, outlined a 12-point plan in a speech last Monday to ease what he called the country’s “housing situation emergency”, noting that social housing made up only 2.5% of Spain’s total stock, compared with 14% in France and 34% in the Netherlands.

“If we don’t act, European and Spanish society will end up divided into two kinds of people,” he said. “Those who get one or more houses from their parents and can spend most of their income on things like education and travel, and those who spend their lives working to pay the rent and who end up as old people who don’t own the home they live in.”

He said Spain had lacked a state housing policy for almost a decade before he came to power in 2018, and accused his PP predecessor of gambling instead on “an ideological, neoliberal policy that had disastrous social and economical consequences”.

Sánchez, whose coalition minority government has already introduced a law allowing authorities to cap “disproportionate” rent prices in some areas, announced the transfer of 3,300 homes and 2m sq metres of land to a newly created public company to construct “thousands and thousands and thousands” of affordable social housing units for young people and families. He also proposed incentives for those who rent out empty properties at affordable prices, and higher taxes and tighter regulation for tourist flats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps his most eye-catching initiative, however, was for the introduction of a tax of up to 100% on properties bought by non-residents from countries outside the EU, such as the UK.

“In 2023 alone non-EU residents bought about 27,000 houses and flats in Spain,” he said. “And they didn’t do it to live in them, they didn’t do it for their families to have a place to live. They did it to speculate.”

The proposal, which would have to be put before parliament and which could be challenged in court, did not go down well with certain sections of the UK press. One paper called it a “war on Brits’ holiday homes”, while another decried the “brutal tax hike”.

The PP, which had unveiled its own housing proposals the day before Sánchez’s speech based mainly on tax cuts, said it would not support the government’s “xenophobic” measure in the regions it governs.

On Sunday, Sánchez suggested he was prepared to go still further, saying his government was proposing to ban non-EU foreigners “from buying houses in our country, in cases where neither they nor their families reside here and they are just speculating with those homes”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The past 12 months have pushed the issue of housing to the top of the political agenda. Concerns about overtourism – driven largely by its distorting effect on the housing market – led to a series of big demonstrations across Spain last year, and marches demanding affordable housing have been held in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities.

“The prime minister used the words ‘housing emergency’, and I think that’s what it is in many ways,” said Ignasi Martí, the director of Esade Business School’s social innovation unit and the head of its decent housing observatory.

“The supply isn’t there, people can’t access housing, and housing situations that just aren’t decent have become normalised over the past few years.”

So why has it taken so long for the government and the PP to offer solutions?

“Until pretty recently, all this has mainly affected vulnerable social classes, but now it’s affecting the working class and the middle class,” said Martí. “In political terms, that’s more potential voters who are being affected – middle class people realising they won’t be able to buy a flat and that renting is really hard, and people not leaving home in Spain until they reach an average age of about 31.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledges that the 100% tax for non-resident, non-EU buyers was an attention-grabber, but Martí suspects it may be more of an ideological move than a real solution.

“It’s not going to solve the problem,” he said. “We’re talking about a number that’s not that huge, and anyway you can’t impose that on EU buyers.”

Claudio Milano, a researcher at the University of Barcelona’s social anthropology department and an expert on overtourism, said offering tax breaks to those who rent out their flats at affordable rates was not enough when there were 3.8m homes – 14% of the total supply – lying empty in Spain.

“They need to attack the problem much harder and they need to put an end to people buying flats to speculate,” he said. “That needs to stop now, and then we can start talking about tax breaks. But the fire needs to be put out before we do anything else, and to do that you need a ban on people buying flats for speculation.”

Pablo Simón, a political scientist at Madrid’s Carlos III university, said the question now was whether the socialists and the PP could agree on how best to address the housing crisis at a time of profound polarisation and within the constraints of Spain’s complex system of central, regional and municipal government.

On the plus side, he said, both parties shared the same fundamental analysis: that Spain has a basic lack of housing.

“One party is betting a little more on state intervention, and the other is betting a bit more on the market, as you would expect a party on the left and a party on the right to do,” said Simón. “But the diagnosis is relatively similar.”

Sánchez’s proposals have been coolly received in Spain’s two biggest cities. The Tenants’ Union of Madrid described them as “insufficient, misguided and cowardly”, and said the government was prioritising landlords over tenants and “betting on construction as a long-term panacea” rather than addressing the immediate emergency.

There was a similar response in Barcelona, where the rapid spread of tourist flats over the past 15 years has been a key factor in driving up rents and property prices.

Jaume Artigues, a spokesperson for the residents’ association in Barcelona’s most populous neighbourhood, the Eixample – where there is one tourist flat for every 57 inhabitants – described the proposals as vague and “very generic”. But at least the government had recognised that speculation was the main cause of the housing crisis, he said, be it tourist flats or luxury apartments sold to investors.

“The demand for more public housing hasn’t arisen because of an increase in population, but because the housing available is unaffordable, which leads to more evictions and in turn raises the demand for affordable public housing,” he said. “It’s a vicious circle, but the root of the problem is speculation.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Taliban deputy tells leader there is no excuse for education bans on Afghan women and girls

    A senior Taliban figure has urged the group's leader to scrap education bans on Afghan women and girls, saying there is no excuse for them, in a rare public rebuke of government policy.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • I’m A Woman Who Did A Solo Walk Across Europe. Here’s The 1 Thing Most Men — Even The ‘Good Guys’ — Don’t Understand.

    "Right now, the stakes for women could not be higher. If you consider yourself a 'good guy,' the alarm bells should be ringing in your head, too."

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.