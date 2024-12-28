Vicky Nguyen’s Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Mom Brain’ Moment On-Air Is Way Too Relatable

NBC correspondent Vicky Nguyen confessed to having a totally relatable “mom brain” moment on national TV the day after Christmas, and social media users are loving her transparency.

While appearing on the “Today” show on Thursday, one of Nguyen’s fellow anchors jokingly called her out for donning a stylish purple pantsuit with an unorthodox accessory — bright yellow slippers — during a segment about student loan changes in 2025.

Calling her ensemble “a good look,” her co-anchor Peter Alexander asked Nguyen to “kick up” her feet to show off her “Christmas slippers” to the viewers.

“Oh, no, no, Peter!” Nguyen, who is mom to daughters Emerson, 15, Odessa, 12, and Renley, 8, with husband Brian, responded before explaining what led to her fashion faux pas.

“This is the day after Christmas mom-brain moment where I thought I had the shoes but didn’t have the shoes,” she admitted.

Nguyen then thanked the director who “cropped it out” during the segment before Alexander brought attention to them. Alexander and Nguyen were also joined by co-host Laura Jarrett and NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff.

“Listen, they’re very comfortable, I will say,” Nguyen then told the group.

On Thursday, Nguyen posted a clip from the hilarious moment on Instagram.

“That time @peteralexandertv outed me for rolling in slippers [laughing emojis],” she wrote. “Ya got me. This is normal Vicky in her natural habitat. Business on top, Uggs on bottom.”

The Emmy-winning correspondent’s nearly 30,000 followers praised her in her comments section for keeping it real during the unexpected moment.

“We are all human! Love that this happened, and enjoy those comfy shoes! Let’s normalize all of this,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “That is awesome! Such a real life move too.”

“You win mom!!!!! The besttttt,” someone else added.

Speaking with Today.com after the episode, Nguyen said the cheeky moment with Alexander was “all in good fun.”

“So I don’t have any beef with him,” she added. “I will say, it reminds me of a couple times I’ve gotten dressed in the dark and ended up with two watches on my wrist.”

