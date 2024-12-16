Victim’s family brands killer’s parole hearing a ‘shambles’

A murderer’s public parole hearing has been branded “a shambles” by the victim’s family after technical difficulties meant they couldn’t hear proceedings.

The hearing for William Dunlop, who strangled pizza delivery woman Julie Hogg in Billingham, County Durham, in 1989, began on Monday after more than an hour’s delay.

Members of the press and public were watching the proceedings – taking place at the unnamed prison where Dunlop is being held – on a live stream from a courtroom where large screens had been set up.

Julie Hogg was strangled to death in Billingham, Co Durham, in 1989 (Cleveland Police/PA)

Miss Hogg’s mother, Ann Ming, and her family were watching the hearing separately but later joined the press room, where she said: “It’s an absolute shambles. We couldn’t hear a thing.”

A prison offender manager, who declined to share their name but said they had been working with Dunlop since he arrived at the prison in December 2022, told proceedings they are confident Dunlop can be moved to an open prison.

They said he had shown “genuine remorse” for the murder of Miss Hogg – a revelation that resulted in groans from the victim’s family – and done sufficient work to address risk factors, ranging from violence to substance misuse.

The hearing was also told about historic allegations Dunlop was not prosecuted for, and which he denies.

No further details about the nature of the allegations were heard by the panel.

The prison offender manager said professionals were aware of the allegations but believed them to be “part of a pattern of behaviours” and that his denial was “more about shame rather than being about him being open and honest”.

Ann Ming, the mother of murdered Julie Hogg, told reporters that they couldn’t hear proceedings, branding them an ‘absolute shambles’ (Johnny Green/PA)

During his time behind bars, Dunlop has been employed in a position that includes him supporting other prisoners, the hearing was told.

He has also undertaken development programmes, including an IT course that resulted in him accidentally having access to the internet once the course was completed. The hearing was told this mistake was noticed and quickly rectified.

Miss Hogg’s mother campaigned for 15 years to bring Dunlop to justice for her daughter’s murder.

Dunlop was tried twice for the offence but both juries failed to reach a verdict.

When later serving time behind bars for another crime, Dunlop confessed and admitted lying in court, boasting there was nothing anyone could do about it because of the double jeopardy rule in place at the time.

Ms Ming campaigned to get the 800-year-old law changed so that he could be charged with the same crime twice.

Ann Ming, mother of murdered Julie Hogg, and her husband Charlie, campaigned to have the 800-year-old double jeopardy laws changed (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Dunlop’s case made legal history in 2006 when he became the first person to be tried under the new rules. He was convicted of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years.

Parole reviews typically take place behind closed doors but legal reforms which came into force in 2022 now allow some to be heard in public, when requested, in a bid to remove the secrecy around the process.

Last year Caroline Corby, chairwoman of the Parole Board for England and Wales, ruled Dunlop’s parole hearing could be held in public partly due to the unique legal background of the case.

Dunlop is due to give evidence and the hearing continues.