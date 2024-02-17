Victim in fatal ATV crash at Fresno park identified by coroner. She was 22

The woman who was killed in a crash riding an off-road vehicle in a southwest Fresno park earlier this week has been identified.

The coroner on Friday reported the victim was 22-year-old Esperanza Nunez of Biola.

Police said Nunez was in an all-terrain vehicle with a man about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Hyde Park, which is northeast of Fruit and Church avenues.

The driver lost control of the ATV near Arthur and Florence avenues then crashed, police said.

Nunez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and later died, police said.

Officers could not immediately say which of the two were driving before the fatal crash, and police said they were speaking with the man.

Police said they believed alcohol was a contributing factor. Neither was wearing a seat belt or a helmet.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral costs.