Victim identification begins after Shaanxi bridge collapse

STORY: :: Victim identification is underway in China’s Shaanxi, state media reports

:: after a flash flood caused a highway bridge to collapse

:: Aired July 21, 2024

:: Shangluo, China

A flash flood caused a highway bridge to collapse in Shangluo city late on Friday (July 19), causing vehicles to fall into a river underneath it, killing at least 12 people.

Car wreckages were pulled out as clean up operations continued for a second day.

According to CCTV, two of the 25 vehicles confirmed to have fallen into the water were found 2.5 miles from the section of the collapsed bridge.

China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday (July 20) it had dispatched a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.