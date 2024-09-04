Victim of park attack died from neck injury - police

Bhim Kohli had been near the park's Bramble Way entrance when he was seriously assaulted [Facebook]

An 80-year-old man who was attacked in a Leicestershire park died from a neck injury, police say.

Bhim Kohli was walking his dog at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town on Sunday evening when he was assaulted. He died later in hospital.

A 14-year-old boy remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder. Four other children have been released without further action.

Police say a post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Kohli had died as a result of a neck injury.

Mr Kohli, from Leicester, was taken to hospital following the park assault but died on Monday [BBC]

Detectives say they are continuing their inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area of the park or Bramble Way between 18:00 and 18:45 to come forward.

Det Insp Emma Matts said the circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli’s death were "extremely tragic and upsetting", not only for his family and friends but also the wider community.

She added: “We continue to offer support to the family through our family liaison officers, and the local policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance and discuss any issues or concerns.

"The family are aware of the significant public interest in the death of their loved one and would like to thank people for their kind words and sympathy.

"At this stage, the family are asking for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation into the assault on Mr Kohli remains ongoing.

"We continue to keep an open mind around the circumstances surrounding the incident as we work to establish what occurred in the park on Sunday evening. I would continue to urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.”

Police said they were keeping an "open mind" about the circumstances of the attack [BBC]

The police cordon in the park has now been lifted.

Because of prior police contact with the victim, Leicestershire Police made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Following further contact with the IOPC, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from Leicestershire Police in relation to this matter.

"We will carry out an assessment to decide what further action may be required from us."

Meanwhile St Crispin's Church, in nearby Edward Avenue, has confirmed it will be open from 09:00-11:00 and 15:00-17:30 BST on Wednesday for anyone who wishes to light a candle in memory of Mr Kohli.

