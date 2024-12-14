Victims of crime wait up to four years for justice amid UK court backlogs

There is a record backlog of more than 73,000 crown court cases - iStockphoto/Oversnap

Victims of crime are being forced to wait until 2028 for justice because of trial backlogs as up to 38 per cent of courts stand idle, new research has revealed.

The scheduling of a trial in four years’ time at Guildford Crown Court is the longest known delay yet.

Rape, sexual assault and fraud victims are already being told they will not see their suspected offenders brought to trial until 2027 amid a record backlog of more than 73,000 crown court cases.

On Sunday, a group of academics and data scientists launched a campaign to expose the failures within the criminal justice system.

They have set up a court leaderboard, CourtSpotlight.uk, ranking every crown court by its frequency of operation so the public can see at a glance the Government’s failure to combat delays in real time.

It shows that on Friday – albeit normally a quieter day of the week – 38 per cent of courtrooms at the Old Bailey and Maidstone crown courts were not operating, putting them at the top of the table. They were followed by Preston (33 per cent), Bristol and Croydon (both on 30 per cent).

Crush Crime, the campaign set up by legal academic Dr Lawrence Newport, backed by data scientists CrimeSpotlightUK, are calling on the Government to inject the funds that would allow courts to operate 24/7 to clear the backlog.

They argue that the injustice to victims, many of whom withdraw from cases because of the delays, is as big a national emergency as the riots this Summer or in 2011 when courts were authorised to operate round the clock or cases were fast-tracked to ensure swift justice.

Backlog is a ‘national disgrace’

Dr Newport said: “The backlog is a national disgrace. No victim should face years of delays. No rape trial should take up to four years. We should not accept courts shut across the country while the backlog grows by 500 cases a month.

“The Government must act and end the backlog. Victims deserve better. The courts must open, cases must be heard. No excuses, no delays.”

The campaign comes just days after Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, announced a judicial review that will consider scrapping some jury trials to speed up justice, admitting that no amount of extra money would stop the backlog continuing to grow.

Some jury trials may be scrapped to speed up access - Alvaro Medina Jurado/Moment RF

However, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has capped the funding for the number of days that courts can sit at just over 105,000, a limit that it claims it inherited from the Conservative Government.

It had been uncapped in 2021/22, although even then sitting days were limited by shortages of judges, barristers and court staff.

The result has been a near doubling in the backlog from 38,000 in 2019, before the Covid pandemic closed courts, to more than 73,000 now.

It means the number of victims waiting in the courts for more than two years for their trial has tripled to over 6,500. A third have been delayed for more than a year.

These figures, however, exclude delays in police investigations, which themselves are hampered by overloaded or inexperienced detectives and forensic backlogs of up to 25,000 phones or computers waiting to be scanned.

The latest MoJ data, for the year to September 2024, analysed by The Telegraph, showed that for the first time on record the average time from a victim reporting the crime to a trial being completed passed two years for all offences.