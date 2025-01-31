Teenage skaters, a young pilot and a professor - the victims of DC plane crash

Recovery operations are still under way in Washington DC, after an American Airlines plane from Kansas carrying 64 people onboard collided with a military helicopter, manned by three personnel, on Wednesday night.

The victims include top figure skaters from the US and Russia, a young pilot, flight attendants, and a lawyer travelling home on her birthday.

Here are some of the people believed to have been on board the helicopter and the plane.

Plane passengers

Asra Hussain Raza

Indiana woman Asra Hussain Raza, 26, had moved to the Washington DC area after receiving a master's degree in hospital management.

"She was returning from a work trip where she was helping to improve a hospital that really needed help," said her husband Hamaad Raza, who showed the last text message from his wife to news crews outside the airport.

"And, you know, she was doing what she loved. She was even working on the flight."

He added: "She gave a lot, but she had so much more to give. But if there was ever someone who took advantage of their 26 years of life, it was her."

Professor Kiah Duggins

The president of Howard University confirmed Professor Kiah Duggins had died in the collision.

The civil rights lawyer was set to begin teaching at the university's School of Law in the autumn.

"She dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas and Washington DC," the university said in a statement reported by US media.

Sarah Lee Best

Two DC lawyers were also on board the flight, their loved ones confirmed.

Sarah Lee Best, 33, was kind and hard working, her husband Daniel Solomon told the Washington Post.

Mrs Best and Mr Solomon had planned to travel to Hawaii, where she was born, for their 10th wedding anniversary in May.

Elizabeth Keys

Lawyer Elizabeth Keys, 33, "always, always managed to have fun... no matter what she was doing," her partner David Seidman told the Washington Post.

She died on her birthday, Mr Seidman said.

The firm where both worked, Wilkinson Stekloff, paid tribute to the "cherished members" of its team.

They were "wonderful attorneys, colleagues, and friends," firm founder Beth Wilkinson said in a statement.

Casey Crafton

Tributes were made to "dedicated father" Casey Crafton of Salem, Connecticut.

"Salem has lost a dedicated father, husband, and community member," Governor Ned Lamont wrote on social media.

Salem Little League, where Mr Crafton was a coach, said the town was "heartbroken" by the loss of the "beloved" club member.

"The Crafton family, deeply involved in all things Salem, has suffered an unimaginable loss," the statement read.

Michael Stovall

Michael Stovall's mother said her son was "the happiest person", who saw the good in everybody.

Mr Stovall, known as Mikey, was travelling home from an annual hunting trip with friends, Christina Stovall told Wink News.

"Mikey did not have one enemy. If you see pictures of him... he was the life of the party. He loved everybody."

Mr Stovall's cousin told the New York Times that he had been flying with at least six of his friends from the trip, some of whom had known each other since childhood.

Jesse Pitcher

Travelling with Mr Stovall was Jesse Pitcher, his father confirmed.

The 30-year-old from Maryland had got married last year and recently started his own business, Jameson Pitcher told the New York Times.

"He was just getting started with life," he said.

"He said he'd see me when he got back."

Pergentino N. Malabed

The Philippine National Police confirmed that the director of its Supply Management Division, Colonel Pergentino N. Malabed, had been on board the flight.

A body carrying Col Malabed's passport was recovered from the Potomac, a police spokesman said.

He had travelled to the US with two other officers to test personnel vests the police planned to buy, and was on his way to the Philippine embassy in Washington.

Ice skaters

Spencer Lane and Christine Lane

Ice skater Spencer Lane, 16, died alongside his mother Christine Lane, 49, and were among at least 14 athletes and coaches who died while returning from a skate camp in Wichita.

His father told local media his son was "a force of nature" who showed "drive and tenacity" to the sport.

"He trained at the Skating Club of Boston five days a week and attended high school online and just committed himself to it," Douglas Lane said.

He added that his wife was "a creative powerhouse" who would do anything for her children.

Jinna Han and Jin Han

Jinna Han, 13, had also travelled to the skate camp with her mother, Jin.

In a 2022 interview, Jinna told a news network in her Massachusetts hometown that she was excited to watch the Olympics.

"It's just so exciting," Jinna Han said. "It's like, who's going to win, what's going to happen, because anything can happen at the Olympics."

Doug Zeghibe of the Skating Club of Boston called Jin "wonderful, pleasant, polite" person.

"Never a discouraging word," he said. "Always appreciative, always supportive of not just Jinna, her daughter, but every athlete. Just role model parents in your sport, and you don't always get that."

Olivia Ter

Twelve-year-old Olivia Ter from Maryland was among the US figure skaters aboard the flight, local officials confirmed.

"Olivia not only excelled in figure skating programs but inspired others through her talent, determination and sportsmanship," Prince George's County Parks and Recreation said in a statement reported by CBS News.

"The impact of Olivia's life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed," said Bill Tyler, the director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Brielle and Justyna Magdalena Beyer

Andy Beyer told ABC News that his daughter Brielle, 12, and wife Justyna, 42, had been flying home from the skating camp.

Brielle was "a fighter in everything she did" who "lit up the house" with her excitement and wonderful singing voice, he said.

Beyer had been on his way to collect the pair from the airport: "When it was time for the plane to land, they hadn't landed."

"We couldn't get text messages through. I saw fire trucks and everything go by, and I knew."

Justyna Magdalena Beyer's sister told NBC News that the family was heartbroken.

Cory Haynos, Roger Haynos and Stephanie Branton Haynos

Cory Haynos was travelling home from Kansas with his parents, Roger Haynos and Stephanie Branton Haynos, a family member wrote on social media.

"Roger has always inspired me by his absolute love for his family and dedication to providing only the best for his wife and kids," Matthew Alan LaRavier, Roger's cousin, wrote.

"Cory was an amazing skater with a very bright future," he said.

"We all were expecting Cory to represent our country in the US Olympics in the future."

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

The deaths of beloved ice skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who are Russian, were confirmed by the Kremlin.

Renowned skating coach and friend Rafael Arutyunyan told CNN that he had made his athletes train in silence after the crash as a mark of a respect.

"I know all these coaches," he said. "All of our community was respectful to them and liked them, so I feel it's they'll stay with us forever."

Alexandr Sasha Kirsanov

Former coach Sasha Kirsanov was on board the plane, the University of Delaware said.

His wife told ABC News she had "lost everything" in the crash.

Plane crew

Jonathan J. Campos

The plane's captain Jonathan J. Campos had dreamed of being a pilot since he was three, his aunt told the New York Times.

"I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird," said Beverly Lane.

Mr Campos, 34, was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and had worked for PSA Airlines (part of the American Airlines group) for eight years, she added.

Sam Lilley

The father of 28-year-old pilot Sam Lilley said that he was engaged to be married and "was just at the prime of his life".

Tim Lilley told NewsNation that his son got his piloting licence in only a few years because he "pursued it with a vigour".

"Sam's right with Jesus, and I know where he's going," he said.

His sister Tiffany Gibson called him "an amazing person".

"He loved people. He loved adventure. He loved travelling," she told ABC News.

"He was so young, and he was excited about life and his future and getting a dog and a house and kids. And it's just, this is just tragic."

Ian Epstein

Virginia resident Ian Epstein was a flight attendant on the plane, his family said. He was known for his ability to make people smile and was "full of life".

"He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family," the statement continued.

Epstein, 53, was a father, stepfather, husband, and brother, the family said, adding that he will be "truly missed".

Danasia Elder

Danasia Elder was also working as a flight attendant, her family told US media in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her brother-in-law Brandon Payne paid tribute to her, calling her "full of life".

"She was a great wife, a great parent, a great friend," Payne said. "She was very bright, very smart... This flight attendant thing was kind of like one of her dreams she wanted to do."

He said that he was proud of his sister-in-law for pursuing her dreams, and that she "would want y'all do the same thing she did".

"Chase your dreams, no matter what. Don't let nothing scare you, push you away. Just believe in yourself, believe in God, and follow the path."

Helicopter crew

Ryan O'Hara

Ryan O'Hara, 29, was the crew chief of the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the passenger plane, according to CBS News.

He leaves behind a wife and one-year-old son, his local Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program said in a social media post confirming his death.

O'Hara is "fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the rifle team," the post said.

Andrew Eaves

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves was killed in the collision.

Paying tribute to her husband, Carrie Eaves confirmed he was one of the pilots of the Blackhawk helicopter.

"We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve," she wrote on social media.