Victims of Huw Edwards will live with abuse forever, says child sex assault survivor

Huw Edwards was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing 41 indecent images, some of which involved a child as young as seven - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

Huw Edwards’ crimes are not victimless and the children whose indecent images he viewed will live with the trauma forever, a child sex assault survivor has said.

Rhiannon-Faye McDonald, 34, was groomed and abused at the age of 13 before indecent images of her were circulated online.

She said society and the criminal justice system must stop treating the viewing of such photographs and videos by paedophiles as trivial offences because the trauma for the children involved never went away.

Edwards – one of the BBC’s most high-profile figures – was sentenced on Monday after previously pleading guilty to possessing 41 indecent images, some of which involved a child as young as seven.

But he was spared jail after expressing remorse and claiming he had not gained any gratification from viewing the images.

The lack of a custodial sentence has sparked a debate over the treatment of online paedophiles, with Simon Bailey, the former National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection warning that the offence was now being treated as a “victimless crime”.

He said: “We have lost sight of the fact that there are victims here. We don’t see this as a victim-based crime and as a result it is victim survivors more than anybody who suffer.”

Rhiannon-Faye McDonald: ‘For me, one of the biggest aspects around image-based abuse is that people think it is just an image, it is not a big deal’ - Rhiannon-Faye McDonald

Ms McDonald told The Telegraph: “Those of us who have had images taken as part of our abuse feel that this type of abuse is not taken as seriously as it ought to be. Our abuse is considered as less impactful and less harmful than other forms of child sexual abuse.

“For me, one of the biggest aspects around image-based abuse is that people think it is just an image, it is not a big deal.

“But every single one of those images is evidence of a child being sexually abused. It is not harmless or victimless because harm has been caused when the image was created and every single time those images are viewed we are victimised again.”

And in a direct message to Edwards, she said: “You think you are not hurting anybody. You think that because you are only looking and not touching you are not causing harm but you are. The people who view child sexual abuse images and videos are creating the market and the demand for more child sexual abuse to be created.”

Ms McDonald, who is now the head of advocacy at the Marie Collins Foundation, said the Edwards case had also highlighted how anybody in society was capable of committing these offences.

She said: “People have this stereotypical image in their mind that the people who perpetrate these crimes are dirty, creepy old men and that is just not the case. I think people would be surprised who the perpetrators are because it can be anybody.

“I think people are surprised when a well-known and well-liked person is revealed to be a perpetrator. But it isn’t uncommon. Many perpetrators are well-respected members of society, pillars of their community, but their social status can allow them to fly under the radar.”

‘Have my images been viewed?’

Ms McDonald added that her first instinctive thought when she heard about the Edwards case was to ask “are my images among the ones he has viewed?”.

She explained: “It’s really distressing because it takes you right back to your own experience. So on the one hand you are thinking ‘are your images part of this new case’, but you are also thinking about the other victims because we are all very conscious that it is not just us, there are lots of us out there with similar experiences.”

The man who abused her and circulated indecent images online was subsequently jailed for seven years, but she said there was never any closure for victims because the pictures could never be expunged.

She said: “We are constantly retraumatised by the existence of these images because we can’t control them.

“We don’t know who has seen them or who will see them in the future and we can’t prevent that from happening and the harm just continues and that is a devastating impact that we have to live with for the rest of our lives and that makes it really difficult for the recovery journey.”

Ms McDonald added: “It is really difficult for victims and survivors because it feels like there isn’t closure, we can’t uncreate those images, we can’t get them back or prevent them from being circulated. It is awful having that knowledge and not being able to do anything about it. There isn’t that closure and it doesn’t feel like we get justice.”

She also criticised the argument put forward on behalf of Edwards in court that the offences were less serious because they had been “self-directed”.

‘Element of victim-blaming’

Ms McDonald said: “There is an element of victim-blaming that comes in when you are talking about image-based sexual abuse and I think we really need to change the conversation across society about what these images are and just how harmful they are.

“People talk about self-generated imagery as if the person in that image has fully consented and that is just not the case.

“To think that a seven-year-old child is, on their own, deciding to take those images and circulate them without being abused, groomed, manipulated and coerced to do so is absurd.

“Any kind of victim-blaming around these images is completely unacceptable. Those children have been abused; they are not willing participants, they cannot consent to their own abuse.”

Edwards was given a six-month custodial sentence suspended for two years, ordered to attend a 40-day programme designed to stop him offending again and will have to sign on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

But Ms McDonald said the sentence should not be the end of the story.

“People have a view that if someone is sentenced in the criminal justice system then justice has been served and for me that is not the be all and end all of justice. I don’t think justice is only about the sentence that has been handed out.

“We need to be looking at the root causes of this and how child sexual abuse is perpetrated and the reasons for it.

“We have been trying to deal with perpetrators after they have been caught. We cannot arrest everyone who harms a child or wants to harm a child, we need to prevent it happening in the first place.

“It seems that we accept child sexual abuse as an inevitable thing that happens and we can’t stop it but that’s not true. It is preventable, we just need to tackle it in the right way.”

‘Tech has big responsibility’

She urged tech companies to stand up to their responsibilities and do more to prevent indecent images circulating online.

“Child sexual abuse didn’t just appear it has always happened but the new aspect is tech and the images and videos created of this abuse and livestreamed abuse is so easily accessible to those who have an interest in abusing children, I absolutely believe tech companies have a big responsibility to play in protecting children and preventing the distribution of child sexual abuse material.”

Vicki Green, chief executive of the Marie Collins Foundation, said: “The trauma effects from such abuse on victims and survivors is complex due to the online nature of offending.

“Victims often face re-traumatisation due to the permanence of their images online and the unknown extent of their distribution to others. This can have profound effects on them and their recovery, particularly where there is ineffective support from the outset.

“We know that victims can, and do, go on to live safe, happy and fulfilling lives if they receive tailored support from professionals who truly recognise the unique harms caused by this type of offending.”