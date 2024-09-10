Some victims unaware of offender early release, commissioner says

Baroness Newlove said the lack of information to some victims was "regrettable" and needed to be addressed. [BBC]

Not all victims of crime were made aware of their offender's early release date, the victims' commissioner for England & Wales has warned.

With up to 1,750 offenders being released to ease overcrowding in prisons, Baroness Helen Newlove said that some victims may not have had the opportunity to seek "protective measures".

"I am concerned about the impact of these early releases on victims' confidence in our justice system," Baroness Newlove said.

The government has given assurances that offenders jailed for violent offences with sentences of at least four years, as well as sex offenders and domestic abusers are excluded from the scheme.

Baroness Newlove said that from the beginning of the scheme, she had sought assurances that all "impacted victims" would be informed of any early release dates, affording them the opportunity to request protective measures.

“I understand this has not been possible in every case, leaving some victims unaware of their offender’s early release,” she said in a statement.

“While I recognise the challenges in reaching certain groups of victims, this is regrettable and must be addressed.”

Risk assessments and "robust release plans are paramount" to managing released offenders, she said.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride told BBC Breakfast there was serious public concern about the scheme, that some victims "who have suffered at the hands of these individuals have not been told they are being let out early".

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the same programme that victims had been informed “where it's relevant to them”.

Under the release scheme, announced in July, offenders in jails in England and Wales serving sentences of fewer than five years will be released on licence into the community after having spent 40% of their term in jail.

The plan excludes offenders jailed for violent offences with sentences of at least four years, as well as sex offenders and domestic abusers.

Being released on licence means that offenders must adhere to restrictions for the rest of their sentence, including curfews and tagging, and will be supervised by probation officers.

Among those released today is John Price, a 34-year-old who told the BBC he was released four days early from a six-and-a-half month sentence for actual bodily harm in HMP Nottingham.

He said accommodation had been arranged for him and he is hoping to go back to work.

"I would’ve happily stayed there for the rest of the time if I had to," he said, but that conditions in the prison are “terrible… there’s loads of violence".

The early release scheme was triggered by the incoming Labour government days after the general election, but officials had already been drawing it up when the Conservatives were in power.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesperson said that the "Government inherited a justice system on the verge of collapse."

“We have been forced into taking difficult but necessary action, with safeguards in place, so we can keep locking up offenders and protect the public."

Those released under the scheme will be subject to "full probation supervision", which will include "tough restrictions" in many cases, the MoJ said.