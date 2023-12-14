Victim's widow testifies, defense rests in security guard trial

SWNS

This is the shocking moment a pensioner on a mobility scooter rams into an elderly man and runs him over - for "buying the last pasty". The furious male was captured on camera wielding his walking stick as he launched into an angry tirade - as 'pasty wars' broke out on the streets of Devon. Shocked witnesses say the man involved was being rude about missing out on the last baked treat - and took his anger out on those around him. He was seen knocking into the victim and Devon and Cornwall Police attended but have appealed for witnessed and said no victims have yet come forward. Oakleigh Richards, 21, shot the video at 12pm yesterday, (Tuesday) on Mill Street, Bideford, Devon, which has since gone viral. The mother-of-one, who lives locally, said: "It all happened over someone having the last pasty and the man was being rude about it as he wanted it. "He then started knocking people and then when I got my phone out and started recording this happened." In the clip, the mobility scooter user can be seen holding his walking stick while controlling his vehicle with one hand. Another person then shouts: "I said do you want help." The man then replies and moments later he appears to drive his mobility scooter at another man, forcing him to fall over a sign. People can be heard shouting, as a woman grapples with the man to get the walking stick out of his hands. A woman can be heard shouting: "You dare! You just knocked him over!". The man on the mobility scooter replied: "I didn't he just walked towards me." People gather to help the poor man up from the floor. Devon and Cornwall Police were later able to identify the man involved. The mobility scooter was then seized, resulting in humorous scenes as one officer was forced to ride it back to the police station. Devon and Cornwall Police took to social media to cover the report, and wrote: "Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! "And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols. "We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. "This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station! "We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. "We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us. "If you were involved in the incident and wish to report this to us, please call 101 and quote log number: 298 12.12.2023". Various people have taken to social media to comment on the video. One wrote: "The old people are worse than the younger people. "And the way they use the mobility scooter they’re crazy." Another said: "Scooter rage, love it!" Someone said: "Should have battered him with the pasty"