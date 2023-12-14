Advertisement

Victim's widow testifies, defense rests in security guard trial

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

The defense rested Thursday in the case of a security guard accused of killing a customer at a Highlandtown bar. Keith Luckey is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Torres. Torres was at Chris-T Bar on Nov. 7, 2022, celebrating a championship win with his soccer team. On Thursday, Torres' widow, Sor Torres, testified that two separate arguments led to a hectic scene inside which spilled outside. One involved a cell phone, the other a necklace.