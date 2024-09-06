Victor Adeboyejo: Bolton Wanderers striker injured after 'hefty sneeze'

A "hefty sneeze" has caused a professional footballer to sustain a "nasty back injury".

Victor Adeboyejo, a striker for Bolton Wanderers, had been due to take part in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy group game at Barrow on Tuesday.

He was forced to pull out of the squad, however, because of discomfort in his back and ribcage.

Manager Ian Evatt, who was already missing first team players because of injury and the international break, said the pain appeared to have been caused by a "pretty hefty sneeze".

"Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off, believe it or not," he told The Bolton News.

Adeboyejo, 26, has since had a scan.

"He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we have a good look at the scan we won't know," Evatt said.

It happened after a challenge during a game against Charlton, the coach added.

"He was okay at the time, but then he had a pretty hefty sneeze. Victor is a powerful boy, and even his sneezes are powerful.

"I'll have to start having a long look at myself when players start getting injured sneezing."

Bolton are 18th in League One with four points from the first four games of the season.

They won the match against Barrow 3-2.