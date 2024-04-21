Victoria’s alleged mushroom murders case: Erin Patterson set to face court on Monday

Erin Patterson is due to face court on Monday over the alleged murders of three relatives by serving them a meal laced with deadly mushrooms.

Erin Patterson, the woman accused of murdering and attempting to murder her relatives by serving them a meal laced with deadly mushrooms, is expected to face court again on Monday.

Patterson, 49, was charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in November after hosting the fatal lunch at her house in regional Victoria.

She is alleged to have attempted to murder her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, on three occasions in 2021 and 2022.

She is also accused of murdering three guests who attended lunch at her Leongatha property on 29 July 2023: Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson.

The two final counts of attempted murder also relate to the lunch and alleged victims Simon Patterson, who was invited but did not attend, and Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, who was left critically ill after the lunch but was discharged from hospital in September.

Patterson and her husband separated before the alleged attempted murders. They have two children.

There are no further details available about the charges of attempted murder before the lunch, other than that police allege they occurred in Victoria between 16 and 17 November 2021, and between 25 and 27 May and on 6 September 2022.

Patterson has not yet been required to enter a plea in relation to the charges but has said in a statement to police that she had not meant to harm her lunch guests.

Patterson is expected to face Monday’s hearing in the Latrobe Valley magistrates court via video link at about 10am.

The matter is listed for an application and a committal mention.

The court previously heard police sought a 20-week adjournment in order to analyse computer equipment seized at Patterson’s Leongatha home during a property search on Thursday. The defence agreed to the delay.

The brief was served on Patterson’s lawyers in March. She is being represented by solicitor Bill Doogue and barrister Philip Dunn KC.

The police informant is homicide squad Det Leading Sen Con Stephen Eppingstall.

Patterson will be appearing before Magistrate Tim Walsh.