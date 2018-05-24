Victoria Beckham Brings Back Posh Spice for Red Nose Day

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Posh Spice. The last and most memorable time was at the London 2012 Olympics, where she danced on top of classic British black cabs with the rest of the
Spice Girl crew. Victoria Beckham was reunited with her former band mates again today, this time in the name of a good cause. Beckham designed a T-shirt featuring all the Spice Girls wearing red noses to benefit Red Nose Day.
Beckham has already enlisted a crew of celebrity fans—Amanda Seyfried, Ed Sheeran, Lily James—
to don the T-shirt, priced at $35, the proceeds of which will go towards funding charitable projects in the Kibera region in Nairobi, Kenya. “I’m very proud that this year’s Spice Girl T-shirt is raising much needed money to help the girls and their communities fight for a better future,” said Beckham. “Their dreams and aspirations drive them forward [and] the lives of these young women directly benefit from the money raised by Comic Relief.” See this week’s best dressed celebrities: 10 Best Dressed: Week of May 21, 2018
WHO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
WHAT: Givenchy Haute Couture by Clare Waight Keller
WHERE: At the royal wedding, Windsor, England
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
WHAT: Alexander McQueen
WHERE: At the royal wedding, Windsor, England
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Naomi Campbell
WHAT: Ralph & Russo and Nike sneakers
WHERE: On the street, London
WHEN: May 18, 2018
WHO: Thandie Newton
WHAT: Valentino
WHERE: At the
Solo: A Star Wars Story photo-call, Cannes
WHEN: May 15, 2018
WHO: Carey Mulligan
WHAT: Erdem
WHERE: At the royal wedding, Windsor, England
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Léa Seydoux
WHAT: Louis Vuitton
WHERE: At the
Under the Silver Lake screening, Cannes
WHEN: May 15, 2018
WHO: Kristen Stewart
WHAT: Chanel
WHERE: At the
Knife + Heart screening, Cannes
WHEN: May 17, 2018
WHO: Gina Torres
WHAT: Costarellos
WHERE: At the royal wedding, Windsor, England
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Amal Clooney
WHAT: Custom Stella McCartney, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Stephen Jones hat
WHERE: At the royal wedding, Windsor, England
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Khadja Nin
WHAT: Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture
WHERE: At the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony, Cannes
WHEN: May 19, 2018
WHO: Khadja Nin

WHAT: Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture

WHERE: At the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony, Cannes

WHEN: May 19, 2018