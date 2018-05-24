Victoria Beckham Brings Back Posh Spice for Red Nose Day

The English designer, Victoria Beckham, returned to her pop star alter ego Posh Spice roots for a good cause.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Posh Spice. The last and most memorable time was at the London 2012 Olympics, where she danced on top of classic British black cabs with the rest of the Spice Girl crew. Victoria Beckham was reunited with her former band mates again today, this time in the name of a good cause. Beckham designed a T-shirt featuring all the Spice Girls wearing red noses to benefit Red Nose Day.

Beckham has already enlisted a crew of celebrity fans—Amanda Seyfried, Ed Sheeran, Lily James—to don the T-shirt, priced at $35, the proceeds of which will go towards funding charitable projects in the Kibera region in Nairobi, Kenya. “I’m very proud that this year’s Spice Girl T-shirt is raising much needed money to help the girls and their communities fight for a better future,” said Beckham. “Their dreams and aspirations drive them forward [and] the lives of these young women directly benefit from the money raised by Comic Relief.”

