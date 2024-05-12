Victoria Beckham Celebrates Mother's Day with Photo Featuring All Her Kids: 'I Love You All So Much'

Her husband David previously toasted her as one of the "most amazing Mummy’s" on Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this year

Darren Gerrish/WireImage (L-R) Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria Beckham is celebrating U.S. Mother's Day from across the pond!

The fashion designer, 50, shared a wholesome family snap featuring all of her and David Beckham's children — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — posing with her in honor of the special day in the States.

"Happy US Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there," Victoria wrote in the caption of the image, adding, "I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx."

In the photo, Victoria smiled as she posed with her four kids while they sat in front of a table decorated with flowers. David, 49, didn't appear in the snap, but it comes two months after the Spice Girls alum was recognized by her family on Mother's Day in England, too. At the time, David called her one of the "most amazing Mummy’s" in his life.

The new snap from Victoria, however, appears to have been captured amid her 50th birthday festivities earlier this year, as her son Cruz could be seen holding up five fingers on one hand and signaling a zero with the other.

While the kids have yet to salute their mom on the U.S. holiday — outside of Romeo, who shared the snap to his Instagram Stories — they have previously celebrated her for U.K. Mother's Day on social media and all stepped out for her milestone 50th in late April.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria and David Beckham with their kids

The former Spice Girls member celebrated turning 50 with a star-studded bash at Oswald’s, a members-only club in London on Saturday, April 20.

Apart from her family, some of the attendees included Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, Eva Longoria and her husband José "Pepe" Bastón, Jason Statham and his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Tom Cruise.

The party also included an impromptu performance from Victoria and her former bandmates Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, and Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

Victoria later thanked David, who planned the party, in a sweet Instagram Stories tribute.

"I still can’t believe how special you made me feel on this evening, on my birthday, this entire week, and all of our magical years together! Thank you. I love you so much! … I am being honest,” Victoria wrote next to a photo of the two.

A day before officially turning 50, the mom of four reflected on feeling "incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

“Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision," wrote Victoria in a Tuesday, April 16 Instagram post.

After thanking her loved ones for her constant support, she ushered in her new era with open arms, writing, "Here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started."

