Victoria Beckham Is Getting Her Own Netflix Docuseries (Let's Be Honest, She Was The Breakout Star of David's)

The forthcoming project will follow the popstar-turned-designer's fashion and beauty business as well as her family life

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Victoria Beckham.

First Becks, now Posh! That's right — a Victoria Beckham documentary is in the works.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Netflix announced production on a series that will follow the popstar-turned-designer's fashion and beauty business as well as her family life.

"Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand," reads a press release.

Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson (Beckham; 99; Save Our Squad; Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything) and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham (Pamela: A Love Story; The Greatest Night in Pop) serve as executive producers. The series will be backed by Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures.

SplashNews.com Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 2023.

The forthcoming project follows a similar vein of 2023'sBeckham, the four-part docuseries about Victoria's husband, soccer star David Beckham.

"Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life," the article says.

Victoria, 50, found success in the 1990s as one of five members of the British pop group the Spice Girls. After the band's dissolution in the early 2000s, the star went on to launch an eponymous fashion line in 2008 and cosmetics line Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Victoria and David Beckham.

She and David, 49, tied the knot in 1999 and share four children together.



In a January 2024 interview with the Financial Times, Victoria said the experience of filming Beckham alongside her husband was "quite liberating."

“I was very mindful that usually, when I did my filming, I would be controlling," said the designer. "But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy‑going here.'"

“People come up and they’re like, ‘We love the documentary,’ ” she added. “Let me tell you … They used to be scared to approach.”

Victoria emerged as her own breakout star from the doc, sparking memes as the series amassed millions of viewers.

One of those memes even inspired a T-Shirt printed with the slogan “My dad had a Rolls-Royce,” which nodded to the banter between the couple.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham wears "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce" Shirt.

The phrase specifically references Victoria’s confessional in the docuseries, in which she claims she and David, come from “very working class families” — only for David to interrupt and playfully demand she tell the truth about her upbringing.

“Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David asks in the clip. Victoria dances around the answer before confessing her dad drove a Rolls-Royce in the ‘80s.

The scene went viral on social media as it showed a relatable side of the high-profile power couple.



