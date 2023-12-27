Victoria Beckham gushes over husband David amid festive family celebrations

David and Victoria are proud parents (Samir Hussein)

The festive period is time for spreading love, and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham did just that on Tuesday as she celebrated Boxing Day with her family.

Taking to Instagram amid the festivities, fashion mogul Victoria, 49, opted to pay tribute to her husband David in the sweetest way possible.

VB paid tribute to her husband David (Instagram)

Alongside a pair of images which showed the former England football captain, 48, preparing to carve a bronzed turkey, Victoria gushed: "We love you so much @davidbeckham X Happy Christmas, you are our everything, we love you so much".

Victoria finished her sweet tribute by tagging her three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz in addition to adding a hashtag for daughter Harper who isn’t currently on Instagram.

David and Victoria share four children together (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The star's fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with many rushing to heap praise on David and VB's affectionate relationship.

"It makes my heart so happy to see your love and your beautiful, loving family," remarked one, while another simply wrote: "So lovely to see a happy family making memories".

A third commented: "What a brilliant photo, this is gold" and a fourth noted: "I love how much you all love each other, it's beautiful".

On Christmas day, the Beckhams pulled out all the stops and served up a slice of festive cheer as they celebrated the joyous occasion in matching pyjamas.

The family got into the festive spirit (Instagram)

David and Brooklyn twinned in black-and-white checked lounge trousers, whilst trendy tween Harper and actress Nicola Peltz wowed in festive red and white pyjama trousers. For the family photo, the Beckham clan also donned matching santa hats and simple white T-shirts.

In the run up to Christmas, David and Victoria whisked their children away to the Bahamas for a family holiday complete with lavish yacht trips, dancing on the beach and swimming in the sea.

Sharing a glimpse inside their luxurious getaway, Victoria thrilled fans with several snapshots, in addition to a rare video of herself letting her hair down on the beach alongside her daughter-in-law, Nicola. Take a look at their moves in the video below...

In the video, the stylish duo appeared in their element as they strut their stuff on the pristine beach. For the carefree moment, Nicola, 28, even kept her towering wedges on!

The actress married into the Beckham clan back in April 2022 when she wed budding chef Brooklyn, 24, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The smitten duo exchanged vows in 2022 (Getty Images)

The lovebirds said 'I do' in front of their closest friends and family, including Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham, his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as family friends Eva Longoria and Spice Girls star Mel B.

Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz were also there to support the newlyweds, alongside her grandmother and maid of honour "Naunni".