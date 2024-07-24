Victoria Beckham hilariously calls out David for using filter on their vacation photo

Victoria Beckham has hilariously mocked her husband David Beckham for using a filter on their vacation photo.

The 50-year-old fashion designer poked fun at her husband’s photo editing skills in the comments of his Instagram post, which was shared on July 23. In his selfie, David smiled for the camera with his wife, who had her arm wrapped around his shoulder. The couple was sitting at a dinner table in the middle of a field at a winery in France.

However, according to Victoria, David made a few edits to the photo that made her look different. “What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?” she hilariously wrote in the comments.

In response to her remark, many fans agreed that the former Spice Girl’s hair looked orange, and joined in on mocking David for editing the picture.

“Ginger Spice,” one quipped, along with a laughing, crying face emoji.

“@victoriabeckham the world needs to know @davidbeckham !!! What filter is this?!” another wrote, while a third joked: “This made me giggle. Men don’t have a clue with the photos.”

In the caption of his post, the former football star opened up about his and his wife’s trip to France. “We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca,” he wrote, referring to the estate located in Figari.

This isn’t the first time the longtime couple have made joking quips about each other. During an episode of their Netflix series Beckham, which came out in 2023, David mocked his wife for claiming she had a “working-class upbringing.”

Speaking to the interviewer about her family and childhood, Victoria said: “We’re very, very working class.” David then jumped in, popping his head around a nearby doorframe, and added: “Be honest.” When Victoria expressed that she was being honest, the former midfielder asked. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After David repeated the question multiple times, the “Out of Your Mind” singer replied: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

During their Super Bowl ad, which aired in January, the couple recreated the viral moment, with Victoria explaining: “So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial.” David then popped his head out of the door and told his wife, “Be honest, be honest!,” before she expressed that it was a “big commercial.” The designer was also hilariously wearing a shirt that read: “My dad has a Rolls-Royce.”

Earlier this week, Victoria took to Instagram to share more snaps of her family’s vacation to France, which included her and David’s three children: Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. The couple’s oldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were not on the trip.

“Happy summer!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x Miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham xx,” Victoria wrote in the caption of the post, which included snaps of the family on a boat.