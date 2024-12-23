Victoria Beckham parties with Cruz Beckham's 29-year-old girlfriend on luxury yacht trip

David and Victoria Beckham appear to have embraced their youngest son Cruz's new girlfriend Jackie Apostel with open arms after the Brazilian-German songwriter was seen joining the Beckhams on their £5 million superyacht 'Seven' for a pre-Christmas vacation.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, fashion designer Victoria was seen hugging Jackie as she boarded the family yacht in Miami.

It's not the first time Victoria has evidenced her bond with her youngest son's girlfriend. Cruz, 19, was first linked to Jackie, who is ten years his senior, in September this year. The pair confirmed their romance at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week runway show when they graced the front row as a couple, cosying up to each other alongside the rest of the Beckham family.

Cruz's girlfriend Jackie joined the Beckhams on a yacht holiday in Miami (Instagram)

Victoria had styled Jackie in a liquid silk dress from her eponymous fashion brand, with the musician thanking her boyfriend's mother in a personal Instagram post: "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham".

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie wore a Victoria Beckham dress to PFW (Instagram / @jackie.apostel)

Weeks later, Jackie joined her beau and his brothers at the launch of Brooklyn Beckham's Cloud 22 hot sauce - dressed in a lace Victoria Beckham dress, no less.

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images)

"Hot sauce and hotter outfits. thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham," Jackie penned on her social media.

Who is Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel?

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to a Brazilian mother and a German father, trilingual Jackie has spent her life growing up between Brazil and Germany and speaking English, German, and Portuguese fluently.

The couple have been likened to a young Posh and Becks (Instagram)

Despite being linked to the Beckhams and one of society's most eligible bachelors, it’s Jackie's talent and passion for music that have carved her own path in the spotlight.

Just like Victoria, known for starting her career as part of the Spice Girls, Jackie got her start in the dynamic world of girl bands - though on a more intimate scale.

She discovered her voice as part of the Brazilian group Schutz before branching out to pursue a solo career.Her debut EP, The Reformation A Side - A Trip on the Relationship, earned over a million streams. In 2022, however, Jackie made the decision to step away from the spotlight, announcing to her followers that she would no longer be recording or touring as a solo artist.

Jackie and Cruz started dating in 2024 (Instagram)

"For those who know me personally, you know I’ve planned this for a while and how much it means to me to put a full stop to this side of my career," she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"I’m a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, producer, and artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks."