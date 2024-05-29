Victoria Beckham recalls losing confidence after tabloid criticised post-baby body

In an interview with Grazia published on Tuesday, the former Spice Girls star described how she developed body image issues shortly after welcoming her son Brooklyn with husband David Beckham back in 1999. "I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight. Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public," she stated. "I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences..."