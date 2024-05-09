Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion in candid interview after 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham has broken our hearts after she revealed there is no chance of a Spice Girls reunion in a new interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on Tuesday.

The fashion mogul and her fellow Spice Girl band members left fans elated after they reunited at her 50th birthday bash last month and were even filmed by David Beckham singing the night away together to their hit Stop.

VB has ruled out a Spice Girls reunion (Getty)

Sadly, the performance was just for fun as the former pop star told Gwyneth that an official reunion is off the table.

She told the Goop founder:: "So often people say 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

When Gwyneth asked Victoria what her favourite Spice Girls song is, VB said there is one that has a particularly special place in her and David's heart.

"I like 'Say you'll be there' I don't know if it's the song or the catsuit I love. That was the video that my husband was watching when he said: 'I'm gonna marry the one in the PVC catsuit. It has really lovely memories, that song."

"There were so many great songs, I really am so thankful. Fans couldn't have been more obsessed when they saw the group singing."

VB even chatted about the fabulous mini-reunion at her ultra-glam birthday party, confessing: "Not gonna lie, had a bit of alcohol, seemed like a good idea and I did have a lot of fun."

Despite the fact the fashion designer has dashed any hope of a reunion, David did capture the iconic moment on film for everyone to enjoy. See the full video below.

"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham@melaniecmusic@officialmelb@emmaleebunton@gerihalliwellhorner," the former footballer captioned the clip on Instagram.

Clara Amfo replied: "Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please? Thanks in advance! X." Meanwhile, Alice Liveing commented: "This is my Roman Empire."

The Beckham family at Victoria's 50th birthday party (Victoria Beckham Instagram)

The epic birthday party was quintessentially VB and saw her pictured alongside all of her doting family members, dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Victoria oozed opulence in a stunning mint green gown from her own collection with flattering rouging and floral hip accents.

Meanwhile, her daughter Harper looked beautiful also donning one of her mother's creations. Hers was a beautiful off-white slip dress with elegant spaghetti straps.