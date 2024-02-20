Victoria Beckham shares unseen family singing video in touching tribute to son Cruz

A photo of Cruz and Victoria Beckham (Frazer Harrison)

Victoria Beckham shared the most touching tribute to her son Cruz in celebration of his 19th birthday.

The fashion mogul, 49, posted a never-before-seen clip of her family singing along to Sheerie by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, whilst they appeared to be enjoying time together on holiday. Cruz could be heard confidently belting out the musical number, whilst sitting with his brother Brooklyn, sister Harper, and dad, David Beckham. See the full video below…

Alongside the clip, Victoria penned: "Happy birthday Cruzie!! X We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. Sweet, kind and incredibly talented. The world is your oyster, go get it! @cruzbeckham."

VB also shared a sweet tribute to her youngest son from her daughter Harper who doesn't have Instagram. She penned: "Harper loves her big brother so much!!" alongside an adorable photo of the 12-year-old cuddling Cruz.

Harper and Cruz have the sweetest bond

The brother-sister-duo have the sweetest bond and were even matching in white outfits. Harper donned a beautiful white dress and a cream cardigan, meanwhile, Cruz opted for a white T-shirt.

You may also like

Cruz Beckham impresses with his dance moves in new video: watch him in action! Cruz Beckham impresses with his dance moves in new video: watch him in action!

Dad David was also quick to rush in with a tribute for his youngest and posted the most adorable childhood photo of Cruz sticking his tongue out whilst being carried in a 'fireman's carry' but his football star dad.

Victoria also shared this sweet snap of her alongside her boys (Instagram)

"Happy Birthday to my little man [red love heart emoji]. The cheekiest with the kindest heart keep being you & keep believing in your dream and working as hard as you do [red love heart emoji] we love you so much Cruzie & are so proud of you [red love heart emoji]. @cruzbeckham@victoriabeckham@brooklynpeltzbeckham@romeobeckham#HarperSeven."

Elder brother Romeo confessed his love for his little bro alongside a mid-dinner snap of the pair of them. "Happy birthday lil bro love u always + forever [two white heart emojis]@cruzbeckham," he wrote in the caption.

The Beckhams have an incredibly close family bond so it's no surprise his family members flocked to weigh in with special messages for Cruz.