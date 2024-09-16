Victoria Beckham showcases washboard abs in flawless gym selfie

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham showed off her toned physique on Monday as she worked up a sweat in a swanky gym.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer, 50, uploaded a flawless gym selfie in which she could be seen rocking a pair of leg-lengthening black leggings, and an ab-baring sports bra from Nike.

The designer posed up a storm in her chic gym kit (Instagram)

She had her chocolate tresses swept back into a ponytail and placed a gym towel around her neck as she struck a confident pose.

While Victoria boasts several home gyms, the flawless snapshot was taken inside Gold's Gym - an American chain of international fitness centres originally started by Joe Gold in Venice Beach, California.

VB follows a hybrid workout (Instagram)

The singer follows a hybrid workout regime combining a mixture of treadmill, weightlifting and strength training.

Sharing a glimpse inside her routine, VB previously told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30 am and 6 am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a "mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running."

She added: "That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes".

The former Spice Girl always looks flawless (Getty Images)

Musing on her love of weightlifting, the star told Grazia: "I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them.

"I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Aside from following a disciplined fitness routine, Victoria also follows a strict diet. She's known to take a shot of apple cider vinegar every morning, and has a penchant for grilled fish.

Reflecting on his wife's eating habits, former England captain David said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast: "Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that."

The couple tied the knot in 1999 (Getty Images)

Victoria's gym selfie comes after she shared a sneak peek inside her first date with husband David, revealing his touching gesture to "impress her".

Appearing on Disney+'s documentary titled In Vogue: The 90s, the designer shared: "So, after me going to a couple of football matches and me pursuing him – he'd probably say me stalking him – we arranged to go out on a date together.

"He's like: 'I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes,' and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me. Which it did, because it was Prada."

Together they are doting parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper (Getty Images)

The couple went on to welcome son Brooklyn on 4 March 1999, and tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland exactly four months later.

They went on to expand their brood, welcoming Romeo in 2002, Cruz in 2005 and youngest Harper in 2011.