Victoria Beckham and sister Louise Adams could be mistaken for twins in incredible photo taken on birthday night out

Victoria Beckham made sure she was surrounded by her loved ones when she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday last week.

On Saturday night, the fashion designer, who turned 50 on Wednesday, was joined by her lookalike sister Louise Adams, husband David Beckham and their four children at the special bash, which was held at private members' club Oswald's in London's Mayfair.

Sharing a series of snapshots from the festivities, which was also attended by the likes of all the Spice Girls members, Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek, birthday girl Victoria certainly threw a party to remember.

One of the snapshots showed her sharing a tender moment with her younger sister Louise, with whom she is very close. The younger sibling stunned in a glamorous silver sequinned dress, which hung over her lithe frame. She added some height with a pair of chic black stiletto heels but was towered by her famous sister.

"The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! Xxx," gushed Victoria, adding: "I don't think I've ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X."

Louise Adams seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on Saturday (Getty)

Following the celebrations, Louise also took to Instagram to share the same photo and said: "What an amazing way to celebrate. Thank you @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham for a special evening love you both. X x."

Although the sisters are very close, the pair don't often share many photos together on social media. Fans were quick to comment on the likeness between the pair, with one writing: "Wow you are both so alike." Another said: "Stunning. You both look so beautiful and very alike."

Louise looked great in her silver sequin gown (Getty)

The siblings grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian, and their parents Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Although their parents came from humble beginnings, they found success in creating their own electronics supply company.

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told Vogue in 2017. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."

In a now-viral moment from their Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria commented on how both she and her husband David come from "very working class families" – something which was immediately dismissed by the former footballer.

"Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?" he said whilst poking his head through the door while Victoria was being interviewed. She later admitted that her dad drove a Rolls Royce in the 1980s.