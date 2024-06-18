Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper, 12, Caught Stealing Her Mom's Makeup

The fashion designer shares Harper, as well as three other sons, with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham Instagram From Left: Harper with parents, Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter is a beauty thief!

The soccer star, 49, and Victoria Beckham Beauty founder, 50, share 12-year-old daughter Harper Seven, who was just caught stealing her mom's makeup.

In an Instagram Reel posted by Victoria on Tuesday, June 18, the mom of four shared a video of Harper trying out her mom's brow gel. "Someone stole my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty FeatherFix!" Victoria joked in the caption, adding, "😘 Kisses #HarperSeven xxx"

In addition to Harper, the couple is also parents to three sons — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

Victoria recently recalled a difficult moment she experienced after she welcomed her first baby during an interview with Grazia. The fashion designer remembered how she used to let what the media printed about her affect how she felt, pointing to a time photos of her were used after her first outing with son Brooklyn.

"I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in my past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a bench and watch my children play," she told the outlet.

"I remember after I had Brooklyn, the first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight," Victoria continued. "Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something — too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way."



