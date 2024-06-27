Victoria Beckham's special bond with rarely-seen nieces Libby and Tallulah

Is there anything more iconic than your auntie being a Spice Girl?Maybe not for Victoria Beckham's cool-girl nieces, Libby Adams and Tallulah May Flood, who couldn't be closer with the fashion mogul.

Despite their laissez-faire demeanour, the sister-duo are always ready to step out in support of the entrepreneur, 50, whether it be during Paris Fashion Week, or even sporting a bit of Victoria Beckham merchandise whilst gallivanting about their London lives.

Libby and Tallulah with their mum Louise and grandparents at Victoria's show in Paris Fashion Week last year (Darren Gerrish)

Who are Libby and Tallulah?

The sister-duo couldn't be more supportive of VB's ventures

Libby and Tallulah are the daughters of Victoria's sister, Louise Adams, who occasionally features on her sister VB's social media feed - who can forget her dazzling sequined gown at Victoria's illustrious 50th birthday party?

Libby and Tallulah also make the odd appearance on their auntie's feed and whilst they don't have the global fame of the former Posh Spice - their lifestyles appear to be equally as lavish.

Libby and Tallulah twinning with their matching Victoria Beckham clutch bags

Libby is a social media influencer and as well as working freelance in production. The 25-year-old has racked up a whopping 60,000 followers which comes as no surprise as her Instagram grid couldn't be more professional, with one of her hobbies being photography.

The brunette beauty is the image of her famous aunt with the same chestnut brown locks, olive skin tone and big brown eyes.

Libby looks so much like her auntie (Instagram)

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Tallulah is the honey-blonde counterpart to her sister and appears to also be an influencer, posting photos of Louis Vuitton shop fronts as well as impeccably stylish fashion photos.

Following in VB's footsteps

Last year, Tallulah started dating her footballer boyfriend, Hartlepool Town's Edon Pruti. The couple looked so loved-up whilst at Tallulah's 21st birthday last year and appear to be going from strength to strength.

Tallulah and her footballer boyfriend Edon Pruti

It's hard not to draw comparisons between Tallulah and her adoring auntie who was 21 when she was dating her footballer husband, David Beckham.

If one thing is for sure, it's that both of the girls have inherited their auntie's sense of style and never fail to impress their followers with their sartorial prowess.

The sister-duo posing for a quick photo at the launch of VB fragrance

The Beckham bond

As well as their auntie, Victoria, Libby and Tallulah couldn't have a closer bond with their cousins Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham.

Libby and Tallulah with their cousin Harper (Instagram)

When Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz jetted over to the UK after their lavish Floridian wedding, Libby was featured in several snaps which saw the cousins enjoying cocktails and food in central London. Meanwhile, brothers Romeo and Cruz are often pictured out with their cousins.

Romeo is often seen out with his cousins

Not to mention in 2022 Libby celebrated her birthday with a lavish party in Miami organised by the Beckhams - who needs friends with family like this!