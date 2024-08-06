Victoria Canal denies Tom Cruise romance

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to shut down the rumours. "guys, this is literally bonkers," she wrote. "but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i'm deceased. i'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life." The rumours started when Tom watched Victoria perform at Glastonbury festival earlier this year. The singer, who has been working closely with Chris Martin since 2022, joined Coldplay on stage for a set, and the actor was seen watching from the VIP area.