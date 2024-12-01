Victoria clubs give more money to themselves in guise of ‘community benefits’ for tax breaks

Henry Belot and Benita Kolovos
·3 min read
<span>The volume of community benefits clubs claim to have made under the scheme has risen 30% in 12 months.</span><span>Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images</span>
The volume of community benefits clubs claim to have made under the scheme has risen 30% in 12 months.Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Poker machine venues in Victoria have significantly increased the amount of gambling revenue they are spending on themselves, while justifying it as a “community benefit” to get a tax cut.

Victoria’s community benefit scheme provides a tax cut to clubs that reinvest 8.33% of gambling revenue back into the community. But these clubs are able to list upgrades to their own golf courses, renovations and operating costs – which help keep gambling rooms open – as community benefits.

Related: Victoria to introduce Australia’s strictest poker machine rules, with $1,000 limit to be slashed by 90%

The scheme has outraged government MPs and public health experts who believe the vast majority of money claimed is not benefiting the broader community. The state’s gaming minister, Melissa Horne, has acknowledged concerns about the scheme’s “misuse” and has triggered a review, while one local mayor believes it is “simply a public relations opportunity for venues”.

Despite these criticisms, the Victorian gaming regulator’s latest annual reports show the volume of claims made under the scheme has grown from $239m to $311m – a 30% increase in 12 months. The latest claims covered $1bn in net gaming revenue – money lost by gamblers – up from $762m a year earlier.

Latest disclosures show two clubs claimed more than $2.5m spent on maintaining golf and racecourses as community benefits, but spent less than $70,000 on donations. One claimed $5.7m in operating costs but made no charitable donations.

A Victorian Labor MP, who declined to be named, suggested poker machine venues had increased their community benefit claims because they knew the scheme was under the microscope.

“They are hoping by spending big in the local area they will have people ready to defend them if the government moves to wind back or scrap the scheme,” the MP said. “Clearly they know they don’t have a social licence and are trying to buy one”.

A gambling expert at Monash University, Charles Livingstone, agreed this was a likely reason for the increase. He said “they will have ramped up their claims in order to demonstrate how much they contribute to good works”.

Livingstone assessed statements from 35 Victorian clubs and found only 1.2% – or $2.5m – of all expenditure claimed “was actually attributable to genuine charitable and philanthropic purposes”.

“A somewhat more substantial sum of $39m – or 74.6% of claimed benefits – went to the running costs of the clubs and their facilities, especially racecourses and football grounds/teams,” Livingstone said.

The mayor of Monash city council, Paul Klisaris, said more than $121m was lost to poker machines in his community, last financial year.

“The community benefit scheme for poker machines can never repair the social and economic harm that gambling does in our community, and it is simply a public relations opportunity for venues,” he said.

Klisaris called on the government to introduce a “stronger focus for community services under the community benefit scheme, such as supporting older people and efforts to relieve poverty, rather than other allowable items such as renovations and employee costs, and no gambling advertisements during sports broadcasts”.

An expert on the scheme, based at Curtin University’s school of population health, Dr Louise Francis, said the scheme was not benefiting the broader community as claimed.

The scheme is “providing licensed clubs with a cover story for their communities, despite community contributions that can be described as modest at best and in most cases far less than that”.

“The very modest positive contribution from gambling activities somehow successfully deflects responsibility for the creation of considerable harm,” Francis said.

Horne said the scheme was “an important mechanism to guarantee clubs are investing back into the communities they’re hosted by, to ensure more people can benefit from the revenue they bring in”.

“Following concerns raised around the misuse of community benefits statements, we are undertaking a review and will publicly consult on how to improve the system,” Horne said.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission was contacted for comment.

Latest Stories

  • This N.B. couple became homeless a year ago. Now, they're opening up about the harrowing experience

    Kevin Desylva and Reah Palmer never imagined they would end up homeless. But after 32 years together, the couple found themselves trying anything to make it through each day."We've never experienced homelessness, we've never been around it," Desylva said. "Everything about it was new to us, the people, the atmosphere — it's rough."There was a time, he said, when the pair were living in Chipman area of what is now Grand Lake. Palmer was working three jobs, and Desylva stayed home to look after hi

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Trump nominates Charles Kushner, who he pardoned in 2020, as US Ambassador to France

    President-elect Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Saturday that he’s choosing Charles Kushner as US Ambassador to France.

  • Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.

  • Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

    Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • Here's how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $11 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $13 million fleet of private aircraft

    President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House, has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to a November 2024 Forbes estimate.

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • Rideau Street music store packing up and moving, citing rising crime

    For 42 years, Steve's Music has operated in the same location on Rideau Street, steps away from the ByWard Market.But the store will soon be relocating to a new home in the city, after facing years of rising crime rates in the area."We can't stick around and hope for the best, because we've been doing it for the last few years," said store manager Daniel Sauvé, calling it a difficult but necessary decision.Steve's Music isn't moving for just "one reason," said Sauvé, citing instead the challenge

  • Why Kash Patel May Be Trump’s Scariest Pick Yet

    Trump’s pick for FBI director has pledged to go after the president-elect’s enemies in the “Deep State” and the media

  • Former Israeli defense minister Yaalon warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

    A former Israeli defense minister has accused Israel of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, drawing a sharp rebuke from government ranks. Moshe Yaalon, a hawkish former general, told Israeli media that hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet were looking to chase Palestinians from northern Gaza and wanted to re-establish Jewish settlements there.

  • Why would a US fugitive choose to hide in Wales?

    One of America's most wanted men is arrested in rural north Wales following 21 years on the run.

  • Viral ‘Trump Dance’ Flash Mob Takes Over NYC’s MAGA Borough

    Around 200 of President-elect Donald Trump’s Staten Island supporters took a break from Black Friday shopping to bust some moves. In social media clips circulating on X, attendees of a “Trump dance” flash mob can be seen happily mouthing along to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” while mimicking Trump’s signature closed-fist shimmy. The song and the dance became a staple at Trump’s presidential campaign rallies and have since “taken on a life of itself” following his sweeping win, said Staten Isla

  • Left behind in Kenya, children of British soldiers struggle to find their identity

    The biracial children of Kenyan women and visiting British soldiers have long lived uncomfortable lives in Kenya. Now a local lawyer is taking some of the children to Britain to confront authorities over hundreds of such cases reported over the years. He also wants to find the fathers and seek their support. It is a long shot after years of attempts by human rights groups to hold the British military and its personnel accountable for their actions during training in Kenya — including alleged rapes — and the children they leave behind. (AP video: Desmond Tiro, Production: Jackson Njehia)

  • Indian consulate visit to GTA temple met with protest again, despite court order

    A visit from the Indian consulate to a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area was once again met by protesters, despite a court injunction prohibiting all protest activities outside the place of worship.Indian diplomats held a consular camp inside the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Scarborough to process documents for seniors who receive pensions from India. Roughly 100 metres from the temple, protestors with Sikhs for Justice, an organization that supports an independent Sikh state carved out in I

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    A change in presidential economic policy generates curiosity and concern about the direction and flow of interest rates or which economic sectors could flourish under the upcoming administration....