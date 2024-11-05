Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell was once 'set up' with Ed Miliband

The Only Connect quizmaster revealed what happened years later

Victoria Coren Mitchell revealed she was once set up with Ed Miliband in a amusing moment on Only Connect.

In the latest episode of BBC's quiz show Only Connect, the quizmaster shared some insight into her own dating history after in relation to one of the clues in the sequence. Mitchell explained she was set up with the politician at a wedding before she met and married Ludwig star David Mitchell. The set up hadn't worked out.

In the hilarious moment, the TV host shared she was reunited with Miliband years later on a political chat show but it wasn't awkward thanks to his sweet comment to her. The BBC star praised the ex-Labour leader for being a "nice chap".

Ed Miliband and his wife Justine Thornton pictured in 2015. (Getty)

She said: "Someone once tried to set me up with Ed Miliband. We were seated next to each other at a wedding. He's actually a very nice chap. It didn't work out."

The quiz host revealed they were reunited years later on a political chat show but she shared Miliband was very polite to her about their set up that had gone wrong.

She added: "He was gallant enough ages later, we were on a political chat show together and he said, 'Oh I had no idea it was meant to be a fix up.' He claimed. He said that he didn't."

Ed Miliband has been married to his wife Justine — who is a British judge and barrister — since 2011. The year later Mitchell married her own husband and Ludwig star David Mitchell.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell have been married since 2012. (Getty)

Mitchell offered up the hilarious antidote after explaining the answer to the sequence about the 2010 Labour leadership result. The quiz star was two of the clues, referring to Ed Miliband and his brother David who both served in the Labour Cabinet under Prime Minister Gordon Brown from 2007 until 2010.

Her story at first come as a surprise to the contestants competing on the quiz show, who gave the right 'ahs' and 'hmms'. When Mitchell made herself the punchline of the antidote, her story ticked the humour of both teams The Al Frescans and the Sprouters who all laughed along.

How did viewers react?

Miliband was two of the clues on Only Connect. (BBC screengrab)

Only Connect viewers were amused by the antidote too, with one claiming Mitchell had "dodged a bullet" with the set up that didn't work out.

Among the comments, one wrote: "Dodged a bullet. Ed Miliband is a f***ing idiot. #onlyconnect."

Another wrote: "Just imagine Victoria Coren Miliband @VictoriaCoren #onlyconnect."

Someone else added: "God, I love Victoria. That Ed Miliband anecdote was short and sweet. #OnlyConnect."

Another added: "@VictoriaCoren, does David know?! #OnlyConnect."

Only Connect airs on BBC Two on Monday at 8pm.