Victoria council approves huge Bayview project, but that doesn't mean its issues are over

​​Five years of deliberation for an initial re-zoning application submitted to the council in 2008.

More deliberations in 2014.

Three nights of public hearings on the most recent iteration.

But now, finally, the "Roundhouse at Bayview Place" development has gotten the green light from Victoria. Council voted 7 to 2 in favour of the multi-towered heritage revitalization project; Couns. Marg Gardiner and Stephen Hammond were against.

This new plan by developer Focus Equities will see 9 additional towers 10 to 32 stories high, built on a 20-acre piece of pickle-shaped land between Catherine, Esquimalt, and Kitma Roads in Vic West. Other proposed amenities include retail, a 5,200-square-foot daycare, shops, a hotel, and eateries.

“This is one of the biggest decisions that we faced as a council so far. If I'm not mistaken, it’s the largest development in Victoria's recent history and perhaps of all time,” said Coun. Dave Thompson. The Bayview is larger than Starlight’s London Drugs rezoning, Vic West waterfront’s Dockside Green, and the Hudson District and this E&N Roundhouse proposal includes more new towers than all of those combined.

Public opinion on the project is deep and divided. Council heard from hundreds of residents both for and against over the phone and in person at public hearings and from others as well who sent in videos to depict how they imagine the development will impact their community.

“We need the right development in the right places,” said Thompson “and one of the biggest things that a city can do is to approve development in the right places.”

A decade-plus in limbo for a “difficult project”

The Bayview site, which some Victorians would have called the ‘wrong side of the tracks’ up until a few decades ago, was once home to oil tanks, sawmills, trains and logs, and a ship-building yard. Ken Mariash once described the property he bought in 2005 as a “hideous piece of land.” Since then, Phase I of the project has been built on the least problematic side of the 20-acre (8ha) parcel.

The heritage buildings on the undeveloped half have been edging towards dereliction for 20 years since he bought it. In an interview with Douglas Magazine in 2012, he was asked about the then seven-year delay in developing it, and argued “I would have to say [Bayview] falls into the top 10 of [his] most “difficult projects.” Even then, Mariash said, the property was either “a $500-million deal or a $50-million disaster.” The price tag for that potential disaster now sits at $2 billion dollars.

What makes it perhaps less of a potential disaster now is the council-approved density creep of 4.0 to 4.75 FSR (floor space ratio–which dictates the amount of sq ft in size that a property is allowed to be built in relation to the size of the lot) for its 9 residential towers. And that may be reflected in the fact that the first building scheduled to go up will be its tallest tower. “You don’t make any money on the ground, the lower floors, Mariash told the council. “You make it on floors 6, 7 and above. Everyone wants the views,” he said.

Mariash is banking on the hope that the price of those housing units will offset costs related to the revitalization of the heritage buildings; the site and soil remediation and clean-up; and the realignment of the railway. Focus Equity-Bayview has agreed to that realignment with the Island Corridor Foundation to ensure possibilities for its developability.

Concerns and challenges remain

Other potential roadblocks that are yet to be resolved for Focus Equity are Transport Canada height restrictions on buildings near the harbour airport. Jessica Dunn, spokeswoman for Harbour Air, said at the Jan.12 public hearing that the airline has concerns about “the lack of prior consultation with the Victoria Harbour airport operator, Transport Canada, Harbour Air, and other float plane operators ­regarding the evolving developments could affect our ability to safely operate at the Victoria Harbour airport.”

Mariash was hotly criticized in comments made by members of the StopBayviewRezoning Facebook group who question the developers’ heft in lobbying for the project, including, taking out a four-page ad in the Times Colonist, his donation of a canoe to the Songhees nation, whose approval Mariash told the council, he gets “every day” and holding a number of cocktail parties around getting support for the project.

With many hurdles remaining in its way to practical viability, the enthusiasm of many council members for the Bayview project feels lopsided. On the plus side of the ledger is the creation of much-needed housing, construction jobs, a netting of shoppers for downtown retailers and employees for its business.

Building the city of the future

And then there is the will to demonstrate that, with a multi-tower project like this, Victoria will legitimately join the big city league, the league of the future. Coun. Caradonna waxed veritably poetically about the project when, in his closing remarks to the council, he said: “We're building for the future, we're not building for the past. We're not looking 20 to 30 years in the past and saying, I wish the city looked like that now. The reality is that the decisions we make now affect future generations of Victorians.”. Coun. Dell was equally loquacious. “My time with this council table will come and go, he said, but decisions like this will have a generational impact on the direction of our city.” In her presser outside of City Hall, Mayor Alto declared “Victoria is a city.”

But what if Bayview is an Emerald City and Mariash, is a very convincing wizard? What then, Dorothy?

Coun. Jeremy Caradonna raised the spectre himself in the meeting when he asked “What do they care if the turntable or car shop or roundhouse are restored, they're there to make money off the condo?” And then asked the developer directly “Who is really taking responsibility for especially the heritage assets? If this all gets divided up in two weeks from now or six months from now, we're dealing with the nine [different] proponents. The money is obviously made on the condos, it's not made on the roundhouse.”

And he’d be right, except towers 4,5 & 6 can’t be built until the heritage components are rehabilitated. “Is there any chance,” asked Marg Gardiner in her final question of the meeting, “that we're sitting here in 15 years and nothing has been built and the proponent is back asking us for an 8.0 FSR and if so what prevents that outcome from occurring?”

When Capital Daily put the same question to Mayor Alto outside of city hall she responded, “When we do approve applications like Bayview and other large and small ones, we do so in a way which provides as much support and enabling policies that encourage them to get going.”

Twenty years later, it’s time to get going.

Sidney Coles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Capital Daily