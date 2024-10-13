Victoria and David Beckham Spend Date Night at Malibu Hotspot

The couple reportedly took their black Rolls-Royce to Nobu, a popular sushi restaurant that celebrities frequent

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Victoria and David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham just had a romantic date night.

The football legend, 49, and former Spice Girl, 50, stepped out on Friday, Oct. 11, for a date at Nobu Malibu, according to reports from Daily Mail and The News International.

The longtime couple reportedly took their black Rolls-Royce to the sushi restaurant, which is a hotspot among celebrities.

Nobu Malibu has hosted stars such as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner.

The outing comes just weeks after Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week showing. At her brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show on Saturday, Sept. 27, her and David's four kids made an appearance to support her latest collection.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria and David Beckham in a photo shared in May 2024

Victoria launched the fashion line in 2008 and got plenty of love from her husband. "Take your Bow 🖤 we are so proud of you x," David wrote on Instagram. "The biggest & best show yet we love you 🖤."

The couple met in 1997 at a soccer match and tied the knot two years later. David and Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

David spoke to PEOPLE in September about his first impression of his wife of 25 years. "Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," the former professional soccer player said when he was asked if it was "love at first sight."

He added, "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Victoria and David Beckham in 2023

At an event for Bowers & Wilkins in August, David mentioned her major influence on his fashion sense.

"She has a huge influence in my style," the soccer legend said. "When I put something on, I know from her reaction whether I need to take it off or whether I need to keep it on."

