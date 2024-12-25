Victoria and David Beckham Twin on Christmas in Festive Matching Holiday Pajamas

The couple and their four children also welcomed Santa Claus into their home during the holiday

Victoria and David Beckham are enjoying a stylishly coordinated Christmas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the famous couple shared scenes from their family's holiday vacation in Miami, Fla. with their four kids — daughter Harper, 13, and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19.

Victoria, 50, posted a sweet selfie alongside her husband of 25 years as the pair cuddled together in matching white and green striped pajamas.

"Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xxx," Victoria captioned the Christmas Instagram.

The fashion designer added a photo of her husband, 49, smiling in bed as he sported his very own Santa Claus red and white hat.

Victoria also added a series of videos of the family celebrating — with Santa Claus, no less!

Victoria Beckham/Instagram David Beckham on Christmas Day 2024

She shared a video of Santa coming into their home and happily greeting her youngest child, Harper. The video also included a clip of David and Santa singing "Jingle Bells" together as they were perched on their staircase.

"Look who stopped by for a sing along!!🤣🎅🏻Kisses @davidbeckham@brooklympelizbeckkam @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx," she captioned the Instagram Stories. The designer also posted the video to her feed.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram David Beckham on Christmas Day 2024

In November, Victoria was joined by her daughter Harper at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 in London. At the Tuesday, Nov. 5 event, the former Spice Girl was honored with the Entrepreneur Award.

Before the event started, the mother-daughter duo arrived on the red carpet in coordinating silk looks. The fashion designer wore an ivory silk suit consisting of an oversized jacket (sans shirt) and wide-leg trousers that covered her feet, hiding the shoes she wore to the event.

Meanwhile, Harper’s white open-toe pumps were on display, complementing her baby blue silk sheath dress, which included a small diamond cutout below the neckline.

A month earlier, Victoria brought her daughter to her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty event — a sensory immersion experience honoring the brand’s latest perfume, 21:50 Rêverie — where the teen revealed her hopes to one day work in the same industry.

In a video that Victoria shared on Instagram Stories, Harper participated in one of the New York City pop-up event’s activities, writing down hopes and dreams on cards labeled “My Rêverie.”

“#HarperSeven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there xx,” she captioned the footage.

"Always believe in the power of visualisation!!" Victoria wrote of her daughter's note, adding, "Kisses x."

The youngest Beckham also appeared to fill out another card, which seemed to hint at her following her mother’s lead even more closely someday. “To create an amazing brand when I am older xx,” the message read.

