Victoria fires: final warning as thousands urged to leave amid catastrophic danger rating

NSW Rural Fire Service crews have joined their Victorian counterparts at a basecamp in Ballarat ahead of extreme and catastrophic conditions in the Wimmera and the state’s west on Wednesday. Photograph: Con Chronis/EPA

Victorians are bracing for extreme bushfire conditions, with emergency authorities issuing a final warning for residents in the state’s west to leave before midday.

Catastrophic conditions have been forecast in the Wimmera region, in the state’s west, on Wednesday afternoon, while half the state is under a extreme fire danger rating.

The Country Fire Authority’s (CFA) chief officer, Jason Heffernan, on Wednesday asked anyone left in the area who was planning to defend their home to reconsider, stressing no houses were designed to survive catastrophic conditions.

“Unless your property is immaculately prepared and you have firefighting resources available, and that you are fit and mentally capable to sustain a long duration firefight in protecting your own home, my strong advice to community is leave early,” he told the ABC.

He said a cloud band over western Victoria had suppressed conditions during the morning, but temperatures would soar once that broke.

Parts of Victoria were forecast reach the mid-40s, with Mildura, in the state’s north-west, expected to hit 44C, with north-west to north-easterly winds of 20 to 30km/h.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature in Mildura already exceeded 38C before 11.30am.

A cool change was expected in central parts of Victoria after 8pm, but was predicted to bring wind gusts of up to 80km/h and dry lightning. Melbourne was forecast to reach 35C, with northerly winds of up to 45 km/h.

The Bayindeen bushfire, raging northwest of Ballarat, has already burnt through more than 21,300 hectares, with forecast temperatures in the high 30s and wind gusts of up to 80km/h expected to fan the flames. The fire, which began last Thursday, has destroyed six homes but more are expected to be accounted for once conditions ease.

Related: Victoria fires: more than 30,000 evacuations urged ahead of Wednesday’s bushfire risk

The danger was set to increase from midday on Wednesday, and authorities said the fire could rip through the communities of Beaufort, Elmhurst, Amphitheatre, Lexton, Learmonth and Clunes in Victoria’s west.

Story continues

Authorities on Tuesday urged more than 30,000 Victorians living in the potential fire zone, between Ballarat and Ararat in the state’s west, to leave their homes overnight or by Wednesday morning.

Those in areas subject to extreme fire danger ratings – in the Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, Central and South West regions – have also been told to flee.

Residents fleeing danger zones have been urged to go to built-up areas, such as Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough.

On Tuesday, the premier, Jacinta Allan, said Wednesday would be “incredibly difficult”

“Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most dangerous fire days Victoria has experienced in recent years,” she said.

About 110 firefighters from New South Wales have been deployed to Ballarat and Halls Gap, alongside thousands of Victorian firefighters and more than 60 aircraft.

Victoria police strategic commander Jason Templar told a Pyrenees Shire Council meeting at Beaufort on Tuesday afternoon that rapid deployment teams would be ready to close roads at the incident controller’s behest on Wednesday.

“The reason we close them is purely for public safety, it’s too dangerous to be on those roads,” he said.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) – which has deployed 25 fire trucks and 110 of its own firefighters to help battle the Bayindeen blaze – has additional aircraft on standby close to the Victorian border.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening but authorities do not expect to see a repeat of the recent destructive storms that left more than half a million homes without power in Victoria.

Extreme fire danger was also expected for much of eastern South Australia on Wednesday, with emergency services minister Joe Szakacs warning the state’s firefighters were facing some of the harshest weather this summer.

Seven South Australian districts had an extreme fire danger rating on Wednesday.