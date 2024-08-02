Victoria Gotti's Kids: All About Carmine, John and Frank

Victoria Gotti and her children starred in 'Growing Up Gotti'

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Frank Gotti Agnello, Victoria Gotti, John Gotti Agnello Jr. and Carmine Gotti Agnello attend the "Gotti: Three Generations" press conference on April 12, 2011 in New York City.

Victoria Gotti, the daughter of infamous mob boss John Gotti, is a mother herself to sons Carmine, John and Frank.

Sadly, nine months after Victoria wed Carmine Agnello in 1984, the couple experienced the death of their daughter, Justine, who was stillborn. They went on to welcome three sons before their divorce in 2003.

Around this time, Victoria and her kids starred in the A&E reality TV show Growing Up Gotti, which showed the former columnist's life as a single mom. However, since the series ended in 2005, Carmine, John and Frank have stepped out of the spotlight.

Victoria has spent years trying to clear up misconceptions about her family with projects like her Lifetime biopic, Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, which she wrote and produced. Speaking to CBS in 2009, she called her sons “three fine young men" and she sees “a new generation, a new lineage” in them.

"This is the real legacy John Gotti left in his wake. In the end, family is all anyone really has,” Victoria added.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour, she said her kids “a gift from God, explaining, “I look at my three sons as my greatest accomplishments in my life, and I’ll always say it. ... I feel like if people look at us and see that we’re human, then that’s all they need to know.”

Here’s everything to know about Victoria Gotti’s kids: Carmine, John and Frank.

Carmine Gotti Agnello Jr., 38

Victoria Gotti/Instagram Victoria Gotti and son Carmine Gotti Agnello Jr.

Victoria and Agnello welcomed their first child together, Carmine Gotti Agnello, on April 4, 1986.

Around the time Growing Up Gotti ended, Carmine had aspirations to become a recording artist, appearing on the VH1 show But Can They Sing?, where he performed Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.”

During her 2009 conversation with CBS, Victoria said she saw “the promise of creativity” in Carmine. The following year, he announced a hip-hop album, a project he “spent three years working on this, three years of vocal lessons and choreography lessons," Carmine told Newsday.

Speaking to New York Daily News, he called his work “hip-pop,” explaining that he didn’t want to be seen as the same person he was on the reality show.

John Gotti Agnello/Instagram Victoria Gotti with her sons John Gotti Agnello and Carmine Gotti Agnello Jr.

“I’m matured, I was a kid when they saw me last time,” Carmine said. “I wanted to step away from that whole image ... I’m a young man now. I’m clean-cut.”

He also added that his album was a tribute to his grandfather, who he considered “more like a father figure."

Although the work was set to be released in the summer of 2010, there were no further details about the tracks. Fast forward, in 2014, Victoria gave Radar Online an update on Carmine's singing career, revealing that he had stepped away from it.

"He definitely misses it, and I catch him all the time when he doesn’t think anybody is looking or listening," she said. "I know he misses it, but it’s a tough, dedicated business. He just doesn’t have the patience."

Since then, Carmine has maintained a low profile.

John Gotti Agnello, 37

SGranitz/WireImage Victoria Gotti with sons John Gotti Agnello and Carmine Gotti Agnello Jr.

Victoria and Agnello celebrated the arrival of their second child, John Gotti Agnello, on May 8, 1987.

After Growing Up Gotti concluded, John chose to stay out of the spotlight. In a 2012 appearance on The Rosie Show, Victoria talked about how MTV had approached her sons to be in their upcoming show, Jersey Shore.

She explained that, while in a business meeting with executives who proposed the idea to the three siblings, John stood up and said, “I think I can speak for my brothers ... this is not a show for us.”

Victoria recounted her son, explaining, "'To be quite honest, we can have the fun, the personalities and all, but the whole going out, getting drunk, partying ... over.’ It’s not them.”

Victoria Gotti/Instagram Victoria Gotti with her son John Gotti Agnello Jr. and her grandson.

In 2015, John married his longtime girlfriend, Alina Sanchez, at Oheka Castle on Long Island, N.Y. Page Six reported that it was a lavish affair, with a multi-course meal served at midnight and over 500 guests.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Victoria told Radar Online before the wedding. “As a parent you just want your child to bring home someone that you know loves them and that you know is going to make them happy.”

She revealed that they had met right before college and “kind of saw each other through all of the academic years and they were always good for each other.”

John is now the dad to two sons, Johnny and Mikey. He often shares photos of them and his wife on his Instagram, but doesn’t share many other details about his personal life. Most recently, John announced that he and Alina are expecting a baby girl in February 2025.

Frank Gotti Agnello, 34

Victoria Gotti/Instagram Victoria Gotti and her son Frank Gotti Agnello.

Victoria and John completed their family with the birth of their youngest son, Frank Gotti Agnello, on April 12, 1990.

Of the three Gotti brothers, Frank was the most disinterested in fame: In 2014, he opted not to participate in the Growing Up Gotti: 10 Years Later reunion special.

About a year after the A&E show ended, Frank released a book called Gotti Diet: How I Took Control of My Body, Lost 80 Pounds, and Discovered How to Stay Fit Forever.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Victoria Gotti and Frank Gotti Agnello attend Frank Gotti's 21st birthday celebration on April 13, 2011 in New York City.

In a 2014 interview with Radar Online, Victoria said that Frank “looks fantastic,” adding that “he’s always in the gym."



Although he doesn’t share much about his private life, Frank does have a public Instagram, where he sometimes posts photos with his family. In honor of Victoria's birthday in 2023, he dedicated a heartfelt message to her alongside a photo of them.

"Happy birthday to the strongest woman in the 🌎 you devoted your life to raising all of us the right way. I love you mom," Frank wrote.

Read the original article on People.