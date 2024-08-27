Victoria Monét and Usher Team Up for Sensual New Single 'SOS': 'Hope You Enjoy the Escape'

The track makes way for Monét's forthcoming 'Jaguar II Deluxe' project

Adrienne Raquel Victoria Monét and Usher pose for their new single 'SOS'

Victoria Monét is back with another acronym-laced single. And this time, she has some assistance from R&B royalty!

The Grammy winner, 35, unleashed the latest track from her forthcoming Jaguar II Deluxe project, "SOS" featuring Usher, on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The release marks Monét's first collaboration since her breakthrough album Jaguar II in 2023, as well as the first team-up between Monét and Usher, 45.

"SOS," which Monét defines in the song as "sex on sight," also marks yet another sensual jam from the hitmaker. As she explains in a press release, the new single is about "desire" and the "urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention."

“Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire," Monét added. "It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

Adrienne Raquel Victoria Monét and Usher

In the track, Monét and Usher swap verses over a groovy bassline, with production from Camper and a horn section calling back to Monét's award-winning Jaguar releases.

"I am way too sexy/To be alone," she sings in the track. "Wanna show you what type/Of time that I'm on/Want you to come/Send me your ETA/When you lay me down, put my leg to the clouds/I hope you're ready for the rain."

The "SOS" acronym should be no surprise to fans of Monét, who has long been playful with her songwriting, like on 2021 track "F.U.C.K." (or, "friend you can keep").

Before sketching her name in Grammy history books with Jaguar II earlier this year and taking home three awards, Monét caught up with PEOPLE in July 2023 about how her growth in popularity at the time and how she tries to be a "perfectionist" when it comes to her solo material.

“There's been a lot of talk on Twitter that I'm underrated, and I really always appreciate that because I feel like it means that people see more for me than I currently have, which is always good,” she said, before her 2024 best new artist victory. “I'd always rather be underrated than overrated. I feel like there's so much more to be said, shown and seen.”

“I like that some people feel like they were early," she added. "They're like, ‘I knew about her years ago,' which creates some pride and camaraderie and then gives people an incentive to spread the word, too."

Monét, who has has yet to reveal a release date for her Jaguar II Deluxe project, has two upcoming performances in the fall at both iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 in Vegas on Sept. 21 and ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Oct. 27.

