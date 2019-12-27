Victoria Pedretti Explains That Wild Plot Twist in You Season 2

Warning: Major You spoilers ahead. Do not read until you've watched the second season of You.

The second season of You sees the creepy yet inexplicably charming Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) up to his same murderous tricks. After killing Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and fleeing New York City, he moves to Los Angeles determined to turn over a new leaf. But that doesn't last long: He soon meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), a woman with the same disposition and carefree attitude as Beck. A romance soon blossoms, but not without complications. Joe's ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers), who he thought he murdered, pops back up alive and ready to exact revenge on him. But then—seriously, stop now if you don't want to know the ending to season two—when Candace reveals Joe to be a psychopathic killer, Love does the unthinkable and murders Candace in an act of love toward Joe and the family she wants to build with him. (Oh yeah: In a micro-twist during this big scene, we also learn Love is pregnant. I know.)

It's a stunning, absolutely wild sequence of events that Pedretti was able to wrap her head around after giving it some thought. It turns out this type of behavior is ingrained in Love's psyche if you think about her environment—and specifically her brother, Forty (James Scully), with whom she has a deep connection with. Forty is at the center of You's other big twist. He too becomes determined to save Love from Joe's manipulative grip—but in a showdown in the season two finale, Forty is killed by a police officer. Now, Love, Joe, and their unborn child have to move on in the wake of so much tragedy. Below, Pedretti discusses the biggest twists from You season two and where she thinks Love and Joe go from here.

Glamour: What was your first impression of Love before you found out the twist?

Victoria Pedretti: I think she's very self-possessed, sexually empowered, free thinking, and brave. One of those people who, because they have been through a lot, they're aware they don't know what other people are going through. She's like some of the best people you know: the people who have been through a lot, and yet they still have the capacity to show others a tremendous amount of kindness. They don't use that as an excuse to treat people like shit. They use it as their drive to create more kindness in the world.

And then when you got to the twist that she was also a killer, were you shocked? What were your initial thoughts when you saw that?

Immediately it's like, "Wait, I need to understand. What is motivating this?" I personally can't step outside the character and judge them. That's not my place. I have to inhabit that character. So, it's only for me to figure out what is the justification for this. Is this person just a straight-up psychopath, or is there some larger justification? I don't think that killing people in any context is warranted. I believe in the preservation of life beyond all else. That's me, but that's not her. I think she sees that as a necessary action in order to protect her man and her child.

Were you able to get to a place where you completely understood why she might act the way she did?

When you're a mother, you do whatever it takes for your children. Her child could presumably have a nice life without their psychopath father. [But] she was motivated by love and these expectations she has for the family she wants.

What do you think it is about Joe that makes him be able to get away with so much?

Well, he's white. He's a man. He's visibly straight. He's able-bodied. He's benefiting from historically, us as a culture, being inundated with these stories in which we see our heroes looking like him and doing questionable things. And yet we have romanticized it in romantic comedies, dramas, and music. So, we've been programmed to accept a very low level of behavior and consideration from people like him. We praise them for being just basically good. Or nice. And that's not enough.

