Victoria Pendleton pulls out of Everest bid after suffering oxygen deficiency

Former Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton has had to hit the brakes on her climb up Mount Everest because of health concerns.

She had been climbing the world's tallest mountain with TV presenter Ben Fogle but was advised by doctors to leave the expedition after suffering from oxygen deficiency.

The 37-year-old, who was on course to reach the summit, made the announcement on Instagram.

"The weather conditions have offered the possibility of an early summit bid, as a consequence I have been unable to adhere to the prescribed rotation program and keep pace with the team without causing concern regarding my health at the higher camps," she said.

"I am incredibly disappointed not to complete the challenge and frustrated as I feel in great physical condition and was moving swiftly and efficiently through the icefall and across the glacier.

"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to have experienced one of the the most impressive, imposing and challenging environments on the planet, the Himalayas are a magical place I feel honoured to have visited."

Pendleton and Fogle - along with mountaineer Kenton Cool - had taken on the challenge for the British Red Cross to raise awareness about the environmental challenges the 8,848 metre (29,029ft) mountain faces.

The group will continue the expedition, which was expected to last a month, without the former Olympian.

Paying tribute to Pendleton on Instagram, Fogle quoted Winston Churchill and posted: "Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm."

He added later: "I think she was far braver to concede. So many tragedies on Everest are borne from those who are blinded or dazzled by summit fever. Those who choose to carry on despite the risk to their health and well-being.

"We owe it to our families and we owe it to ourselves. The summit is merely the icing on the cake."

Fogle said he and Cool had now reached the third base camp at 7,200 metres (23,600ft).

After her retirement from cycling, Pendleton went on to become a professional jockey and finished fifth in the 2016 Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.