Victoria police use-of-force data shows Indigenous 'overrepresentation'

Darryl Greer
·2 min read

B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner says it's planning to release the results of an inquiry into police use of force in the province later this year, but it's still crunching numbers in the meantime.

The inquiry launched last January is probing police departments for use-of-force data to determine if it shows "disproportionate impacts to racialized persons or persons with mental health issues."

The Victoria Police Department on Wednesday released race-based data showing an "overrepresentation" of Indigenous people in cases involving police use of force over a six-year period from 2018 to 2023.

But the police department said the overrepresentation is also reflected in the justice system overall and the data doesn't mean officers are choosing to use force "on one specific ethnicity over another."

ADVERTISEMENT

The data was released in response to an order in November from the province's human rights commissioner.

The police department's "race-focused data" from 2018 to 2023 shows Indigenous people were involved in 17 per cent of cases involving use of force, an "overrepresentation of Indigenous persons related to the local population."

Less than five per cent of Victoria's population identify as Indigenous, according to census data.

The department said it recorded 1,685 use-of-force incidents over the six-year period.

It said 1,246 of the incidents representing 74 per cent of cases involved Caucasian people, 280 involved Indigenous people, 14 involved Asian individuals, 52 involved Black people, and 64 involved Hispanic, Middle Eastern or South Asian people.

The police department said the data is missing context because it does not differentiate between levels of force used by officers, or whether it was initiated by police or the subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said force ranges from "soft physical control that causes injury" to shootings.

"We haven’t completed our analysis of the data yet so we’re unable to comment at this point," said Lindsey Bertrand, spokeswoman for the commissioner's office, in an email to The Canadian Press.

"We’re expecting to make the inquiry results public in late summer (or) early fall."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

    After months of deadlock, Israel and the militant group Hamas reached a fresh Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Trump's inauguration

    House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering order following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Sask. woman shares the nightmare story a Mexican resort tried to keep quiet

    Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

  • Trump Chief of Staff’s Nepo Baby Tries to Cash in on Mom

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “Ice Maiden’s” nepo baby is trying to cash in on her mom’s high-flying job in the main man’s shadow. Susie Wiles, the 67-year-old under-the-radar campaign manager, came in to steady the ship during Trump’s beeline to the White House last year. And it appears her daughter, Caroline Wiles, also has a nose for an opportunity. Lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates has announced it will be opening an office in Washington D.C. with Wiles Jr. as its vice president of

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trump Is Walking Back His Biggest Campaign Promises Before Taking Office

    From lowering the costs of groceries to ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," the president-elect is backpedaling on the things he said he would do.

  • Premiers urge unity in face of U.S. tariff threats, Alberta demands energy exemption

    OTTAWA — The country's premiers emerged from a key meeting about Canada-U.S. relations in Ottawa on Wednesday with a message of unity and a pledge to stand together, with one exception: Alberta's Danielle Smith, who said she cannot support the federal government's plan if energy export tariffs could be a part of it.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • Trump Family and Friends Don’t Like Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend

    President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • Putin Is Using A Major 'Draconian' Measure To Suppress Russian Freedoms, UK Says

    It's triggered by the Russian president's "sensitivity" towards any potential backlash to the Ukraine war.

  • Melania Trump's 'Big Question' Says A Lot About Her Marriage, Jimmy Fallon Quips

    "The Tonight Show" host also joked that Elon Musk would be delighted to get some "alone" time with Donald Trump.