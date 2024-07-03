Victoria Police Retrieve Stolen Gorilla Statue in Melbourne

Police in Victoria, Australia, recovered a large gorilla statue from a residence in Melbourne on Monday, July 1, after it was stolen from a retirement village in early June.

According to Victoria Police, the statue, which was dubbed ‘Garry’, was found when police narrowed their investigation to a residence in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir and deployed a helicopter to conduct a flyover of the property.

“Needless to say our pilots went absolutely bananas when they spotted Garry the Gorilla from their aerial vantage point,” police said. A search warrant was subsequently executed for the residence on Monday and police found the statue soon after.

Police said they would return Garry to his home at the entrance of Leith Park retirement village on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful