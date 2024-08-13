Victoria shelves plan to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan announced several changes to the state government’s youth justice bill on Tuesday. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

The Victorian government has walked away from its commitment to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 and will introduce tougher bail laws for repeat offenders in an effort to stem community concern about youth crime.

As revealed by Guardian Australia, the premier, Jacinta Allan, made the major policy reversal – and has announced several changes to the government’s 1,000-page youth justice bill – before debate begins in parliament’s upper house.

“The legislation before the parliament will raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and that is where it will stay,” she told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“We’re first state … in the country to make this change.”

In 2023, Allan’s predecessor, Daniel Andrews, committed to a two-stage process to raise the age from 10 to 12, and then to 14 by 2027, with exceptions for serious offences such as murder and terrorism.

But Allan said her decision was being made “at a different time, by a different government with a different premier”.

The attorney-general, Jaclyn Symes, on Tuesday said no child under the age of 14 was currently in custody in Victoria.

Victoria police and the Police Association, the union representing police officers, have long opposed an increase to 14, citing a spike in “prevalence and severity of criminal offending” among 12- and 13-year-olds.

On Tuesday, the police commissioner, Shane Patton, who spoke alongside the premier, said he was pleased the government was not going ahead with the change.

But it has sparked immediate backlash from Indigenous organisations, legal experts, medical bodies and human rights groups.

They have long argued for Victoria to meet the international standard of 14, as medical evidence showed younger children do not have the maturity and cognitive function to be considered criminally responsible.

Nerita Waight, the chief executive of the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, described the decision as a “treacherous betrayal” of First Nations children.

“It’s obvious that the Victorian government has caved to a scare campaign from Victoria police and the Herald Sun. Neither of them will reward the government for bending the knee,” Waight said.

Monique Hurley, the associate legal director at the Human Rights Law Centre, said it was a “heartless move”, which will “break children’s lives and cause avoidable lifelong harm”.

“Instead of listening to the abundance of expert evidence from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, medical, child development, youth, legal and human rights groups on what works to help children and make the community safe, the Allan government has yet again chosen a kneejerk response,” Hurley said.

The government also said it would change the Bail Act, so that a person will be remanded if there is an “unacceptable risk” that they could commit offences such as aggravated burglary, carjacking, dangerous driving or family violence.

The government will also introduce a new offence of committing a serious crime while on bail, only months after abolishing the offence of committing an indictable offence on bail.

Symes, said the former offence was “unintentionally” capturing low level offending, resulting in the overrepresentation of vulnerable cohorts, such as people at risk of homelessness, Aboriginal Victorians and people with a disability.

“What we’re doing is recalibrating and introducing an offence of committing a schedule one or schedule two offence whilst on bail, to recognise that reoffending in that high end offence range is something the community are concerned about,” she said.

The new amendments will also clarify police powers to revoke bail for breaches.

Patton said he expected to see more people remanded in custody as a result of the changes.

The changes come after the release of data in June from the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, which showed a 20% increase in youth offender incidents over a 12-month period.

But when accounting for longer term population growth, the figures remain relatively stable. In 2024 there were 3,365 offenders per 100,000 people aged between 10 and 17 – not dissimilar from 3,358 in 2017.

CSA data also showed the 2024 crime rate (the offence rate for every 100,000 people) still remains lower than figures recorded before the pandemic began.