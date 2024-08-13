Victoria shelves plan to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14

Benita Kolovos Victorian state correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Victorian premier Jacinta Allan announced several changes to the state government’s youth justice bill on Tuesday.</span><span>Photograph: James Ross/AAP</span>
Victorian premier Jacinta Allan announced several changes to the state government’s youth justice bill on Tuesday.Photograph: James Ross/AAP

The Victorian government has walked away from its commitment to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 and will introduce tougher bail laws for repeat offenders in an effort to stem community concern about youth crime.

As revealed by Guardian Australia, the premier, Jacinta Allan, made the major policy reversal – and has announced several changes to the government’s 1,000-page youth justice bill – before debate begins in parliament’s upper house.

“The legislation before the parliament will raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and that is where it will stay,” she told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“We’re first state … in the country to make this change.”

In 2023, Allan’s predecessor, Daniel Andrews, committed to a two-stage process to raise the age from 10 to 12, and then to 14 by 2027, with exceptions for serious offences such as murder and terrorism.

But Allan said her decision was being made “at a different time, by a different government with a different premier”.

The attorney-general, Jaclyn Symes, on Tuesday said no child under the age of 14 was currently in custody in Victoria.

Victoria police and the Police Association, the union representing police officers, have long opposed an increase to 14, citing a spike in “prevalence and severity of criminal offending” among 12- and 13-year-olds.

On Tuesday, the police commissioner, Shane Patton, who spoke alongside the premier, said he was pleased the government was not going ahead with the change.

But it has sparked immediate backlash from Indigenous organisations, legal experts, medical bodies and human rights groups.

They have long argued for Victoria to meet the international standard of 14, as medical evidence showed younger children do not have the maturity and cognitive function to be considered criminally responsible.

Nerita Waight, the chief executive of the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, described the decision as a “treacherous betrayal” of First Nations children.

“It’s obvious that the Victorian government has caved to a scare campaign from Victoria police and the Herald Sun. Neither of them will reward the government for bending the knee,” Waight said.

Related: Failure to learn from ‘African gangs’ furore puts community at risk, Victoria’s children’s commissioner says

Monique Hurley, the associate legal director at the Human Rights Law Centre, said it was a “heartless move”, which will “break children’s lives and cause avoidable lifelong harm”.

“Instead of listening to the abundance of expert evidence from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, medical, child development, youth, legal and human rights groups on what works to help children and make the community safe, the Allan government has yet again chosen a kneejerk response,” Hurley said.

The government also said it would change the Bail Act, so that a person will be remanded if there is an “unacceptable risk” that they could commit offences such as aggravated burglary, carjacking, dangerous driving or family violence.

The government will also introduce a new offence of committing a serious crime while on bail, only months after abolishing the offence of committing an indictable offence on bail.

Symes, said the former offence was “unintentionally” capturing low level offending, resulting in the overrepresentation of vulnerable cohorts, such as people at risk of homelessness, Aboriginal Victorians and people with a disability.

“What we’re doing is recalibrating and introducing an offence of committing a schedule one or schedule two offence whilst on bail, to recognise that reoffending in that high end offence range is something the community are concerned about,” she said.

The new amendments will also clarify police powers to revoke bail for breaches.

Patton said he expected to see more people remanded in custody as a result of the changes.

The changes come after the release of data in June from the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, which showed a 20% increase in youth offender incidents over a 12-month period.

But when accounting for longer term population growth, the figures remain relatively stable. In 2024 there were 3,365 offenders per 100,000 people aged between 10 and 17 – not dissimilar from 3,358 in 2017.

CSA data also showed the 2024 crime rate (the offence rate for every 100,000 people) still remains lower than figures recorded before the pandemic began.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Scott Peterson’s Mistress Makes Bombshell Claims in Netflix Docuseries

    To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr

  • Ex-sniper who infiltrated the KKK reveals what the group secretly talks about

    Ex-Army sniper and FBI informant Joe Moore, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, says the group’s members discuss using violence to take over the country in private.

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Walz Slammed by Former Battalion Leader: ‘He Did Not Earn the Rank’

    The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion

  • Mexican prosecutors consider treason charges after US jails drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • John Oliver Breaks Down Just How ‘Desperate’ Donald Trump Is Right Now

    Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is feeling pretty good about the 2024 presidential election, mainly because of how weak the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been so far.Oliver first focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to make “Kamabla” stick as a nickname, a tactic Oliver described as “immediately confusing.”He seemed more perplexed, however, by the right-wing outrage over allegations Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag so that it looked more like an autonomous state in Somali

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Toronto terror plot: Investigation 'ongoing' into Canada's immigration system, Trudeau says

    Asked on Monday about how and when Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, became a Canadian citizen after allegedly appearing in an ISIS video dismembering a prisoner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “investigations are ongoing and the (Public Safety) minister (Dominic LeBlanc) will share all that we learned in the appropriate moment. But we’re taking this extremely seriously because Canadians need to have confidence in our immigration system.” Eldidi and his 26-year-old son were arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Toronto on behalf of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • One man in custody, other suspect wanted on warrants in fatal shooting east of Calgary

    Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last Tuesday at a rural intersection east of Calgary. Just before noon last Tuesday, police were called to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a Fortis employee suffering a "superficial" wound. RCMP have been working for nearly a week to ident

  • Why Trump flew to campaign events on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane last weekend

    Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Russia complained that its 'peaceful' people don't deserve to be invaded

    Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."

  • Is Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal About to Dump Trump?

    Rupert Murdoch is not happy with Donald Trump. Murdoch has not said this in interviews, but—as is his wont—through the front pages and editorial columns of the newspapers he owns. While neither the Wall Street Journal nor New York Post has yet to fully jettison their support of Trump, they have effectively channeled Murdoch's discontent at how Trump is running his campaign against Kamala Harris through august, high-minded sermonizing in the WSJ and screaming front-page headlines in the Post.“The

  • Girl, 9, is latest Asian victim of violence in Auckland

    A 9-year-old girl of Chinese descent was left bruised, bleeding and traumatized after falling victim to a brutal attack inside a toilet cubicle at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. The incident follows a recent string of violent attacks against Asians in the city, particularly on its buses. What happened: The girl had been dining with her mother at a Japanese restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor when she went to use the toilet across the lobby.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, hero to election deniers, convicted in election computer breach

    DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, was found guilty by a jury on most charges Monday in a breach of her county’s election computer system.

  • Man stabs a girl and her mother in a London tourism hot spot before being arrested, police say

    LONDON (AP) — A man stabbed an 11-year-old girl and her mother in London’s bustling theater district on Monday before being arrested, police said, adding that there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related.