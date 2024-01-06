Victoria and southern parts of NSW prepare for thunderstorms and possible flash flooding

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast for south-eastern Australia with Victoria and southern parts of New South Wales expected to receive the worst of the wet weather sweeping across from South Australia.

Some Victorians have been told to prepare for rainfall totals as high as 200mm with the thunderstorms forecast for Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday.

Storms lashed parts of South Australia on Saturday night prompting the state’s emergency service to issue warnings about heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail and lightning.

Fresh storms are expected to develop in Victoria’s west on Sunday morning before moving through central, north central and eastern parts of the state into Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for eastern and northern parts of Victoria, spilling into southern NSW through the rest of Sunday and continuing until Tuesday.

The Emergency Management Victoria commissioner, Rick Nugent, said flash flooding was highly likely along many of the state’s already sodden rivers and creeks.

Residents of flood-prone areas, as well as holiday-makers in caravan parks and campers along waterways, have been urged to prepare and be on the lookout for emergency flood warnings.

“Falling tree branches and flash floods are the highest risk,” Nugent said. “Please don’t drive through flood waters – you’re driving a car not a boat.”

Some areas in Victoria’s Mallee and Wimmera districts could record up to 60mm of rain in less than an hour, bureau meteorologist Michael Efron cautioned.

“The amount of moisture across the state at the moment is incredible,” Efron said. “It’s what you would normally see in somewhere like Queensland.”

Victoria’s State Emergency Service chief, Tim Wiebusch, said storm fronts with a “tropical moisture link” often prompted flash flooding and subsequent riverine flooding.

The flooding risk is highest to the state’s north but metropolitan Melbourne could face the same threat between midnight on Sunday and midday on Monday.

“We’ve already seen 20 flood rescues from the start of 2024 – that’s 20 too many,” Wiebusch said.

SES crews will establish sandbag collection points at high-risk locations such as Bendigo, Castlemaine, Campbells Creek, Heathcote and Wedderburn from Sunday.

The latest flood threat comes amid the clean-up from storms in south-east Queensland and ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper in the state’s far north, with the repair bill from the back-to-back disasters expected to pass $2bn.