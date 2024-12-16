Victoria Thomas Bowen avoids jail after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage in Clacton during election campaign

A woman has avoided jail after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage during his general election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

She had hurled the drink at the Reform UK MP, 60, as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex town on 4 June.

She pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates Court on 21 October, where she was also handed her sentence on Monday.

Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, was arrested shortly after the incident. She told police she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage's rally in her hometown that day, the court heard previously.

She told officers she "does not agree with his political views" and when she saw him leaving the pub, decided to act because she "had the opportunity".

The criminal damage to the jacket Mr Farage's security officer James Woolfenden was wearing amounted to £17.50, the court was told.

In a witness statement read out in court in October, Mr Farage said he was not injured but "this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job" and that he tries to "have as much public engagement as possible".

"I'm saddened that this has happened at a public campaign," he added.

Mr Farage, who is now the leader of his party, went on to win the Clacton-on-Sea seat from the Conservative incumbent Giles Watling.

