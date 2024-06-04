Victoria Wood statue toppled following car crash

The sculpture remains on the ground this morning, surrounded by protective barriers - Sean Hansford/Manchester Evening News

A statue of the late comedian Victoria Wood has been toppled after a car smashed into it.

The sculpture was erected at Library Gardens in Bury, Greater Manchester, five years ago in memory of the Dinnerladies creator.

But it was knocked down by a silver people-carrier shortly after 10pm on Monday night.

Images show the front end of the car was destroyed in the collision. The vehicle also appears at an angle, with its front wheels resting on top of the structure.

The front-end of the car was destroyed in the collision - MEN Media

The statue appears to be in relatively good condition despite the crash. It remains on the ground this morning, surrounded by protective barriers.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 10pm.No arrests. Driver went to hospital with injuries but not believed to be serious or life-changing.”

The sculpture had stood at Library Gardens in Bury, Greater Manchester, before it was toppled - Paul Briden / Alamy Stock Photo

Wood, the Bafta-winning actress and writer who died in April 2016 aged 62, hailed from nearby Prestwich.

Bury council has been approached for comment.