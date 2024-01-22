Victorian opposition drops support for treaty, citing ‘issues around cultural heritage’

Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

The Victorian opposition has dropped its support for a treaty with the state’s Indigenous people, citing concerns about cultural heritage laws.

The move was described by the state’s First People’s Assembly – the democratically elected voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the state – as “disappointing but not surprising”. The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, accused the opposition of using cultural heritage issues to “crab walk” away from treaty.

The Nationals leader, Peter Walsh, the opposition’s spokesman for Aboriginal affairs, told Sky News on Sunday the Coalition had held internal discussions and decided it did not want to proceed with treaty “until issues around cultural heritage, until issues around the Traditional Owner Settlement Act, are actually resolved”.

The Coalition backed a bill to establish an independent authority to oversee the state’s treaty negotiations in 2022.

“Do not believe anyone who is peddling the myth that you have to work with the Labor party to get these outcomes. You can work with our side of politics as well,” Walsh told parliament at the time.

On Sunday, Walsh said “things have changed” since then, including the collapse of the Bunurong Land Council.

“We haven’t made this decision lightly,” he said. “We have a responsibility, as Victorians, as the alternate government to say the system’s not working at the moment. Let’s fix the system before we go any further.

“In politics, if something’s not working, you reassess, you change your mind, you work out how you can fix it rather than just keeping going on because that’s what you said a number of years ago.”

Last week, Walsh reiterated his call for a review of the state’s cultural heritage laws, pointing to delays for the approval of cultural heritage management plans by traditional owner groups impacting housing developments.

Speaking to ABC radio on Monday, Walsh said the shadow cabinet reached the new policy position last spring. Walsh said he wanted to prioritise reforming cultural heritage laws even if that meant there was no treaty in Victoria.

“We’re for protecting cultural heritage. We don’t believe the legislation is delivering for all Victorians,” he said.

“What is treaty? That’s the great unknown that people don’t know. Lots of people would say ‘How can you have a treaty with yourself?’ Because we are all Australians.”

Following the resounding defeat of the referendum for a federal Indigenous voice, political parties have walked back their plans for treaty. In Queensland, the Liberal National party withdrew bipartisan support for a treaty process and the New South Wales Labor government said it was assessing its next steps.

But unlike other states, Victoria’s treaty process is already under way.

The premier, Jacinta Allan, told Guardian Australia in December that negotiations were on track to begin in early 2024. She confirmed legislation would have to pass parliament once a treaty – or several treaties – was agreed to.

Victoria’s First People’s Assembly said the Coalition’s decision was “disappointing, but not surprising”.

“What will the announcement mean? Not much really,” it said in a statement.

“Of course, we would have liked to have kept Treaty above party politics and our door will remain open to politicians of all persuasions, but there is a clear path to Treaty ahead of us.”

Reuben Berg, co-chair of the assembly, told the ABC he first heard about the opposition’s policy change via media reports on Walsh’s Sky News interview.

Berg said the state’s cultural heritage legislation was “not a perfect system” but argued traditional owner groups had not been resourced properly to undertake their decision-making role under the legislation. He said the treaty process could help boost the resources of traditional owner groups.

Allan on Monday accused the opposition of hiding their position on treaty for several months, including during the Mulgrave by-election in November, which saw Labor retain the former premier Daniel Andrew’s seat despite a swing against the government.

“This was a decision that was taken by the shadow cabinet in October. Let’s think back to October, there was a by election going on,” she said.

“The Liberal party were asking the Victorian community of Mulgrave to support them and their policies, yet they were concealing from the Victorian community their u-turn on something as big and important on treaty.”