Victorian police officer who allegedly performed Nazi salutes won’t be charged with making banned gesture

Victoria police say they received advice from the Office of Public Prosecutions that there is ‘no reasonable prospect of conviction’ in relation to the officer, who allegedly performed the Nazi salute twice in October. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

A police sergeant who allegedly performed two Nazi salutes in front of colleagues at the police academy will not be charged despite the gesture being banned in Victoria, the force says.

The 65-year-old woman, who has been in the force for 40 years, was suspended with pay last October, after police launched a criminal investigation into the two incidents in which she allegedly approached other employees, performed the salute and said “Heil Hitler”.

On Wednesday, Victoria police announced that the officer would not be charged.

“As per the standard process when any charges are considered against a police officer, the brief of evidence was sent to the Office of Public Prosecutions (OPP) for assessment,” police said in a statement.

“We have since received advice from OPP that, based on the circumstances, there is no reasonable prospect of conviction.

“This ends the criminal component of the investigation, and the sergeant will now be subject to an internal discipline investigation.”

The sergeant would continue to be suspended while an internal discipline investigation process proceeds, police said.

The officer was working in the people development command at the academy when she allegedly made the gesture. The training is for members in the force from recruits through to executive leaders.

At the time, the police commissioner, Shane Patton, said it was “abhorrent conduct” and apologised to the Jewish community.

“It lets down our reputation. It disappointed me, it made me angry and I couldn’t believe that anybody in this day and age would involve themselves in such appalling, abhorrent conduct,” he said.

“I want to profoundly apologise to the Jewish community but also the community as a whole.”

Since 2022, Victoria has banned the use of Nazi gestures and symbols, and those found guilty of such offending face a maximum penalty of $23,000 fine and 12 months’ jail.